Chris Jericho Reacts To Triple H Calling The AEW Vs NXT Ratings Battle An “Imaginary War”

Chris Jericho recently sat down with the New York Post’s Joseph Staszewsk where he reacted to the recent comments made by WWE NXT chief Triple H over the long-ring Wednesday night rating feud between NXT and their rivals AEW. When asked whether the tough competition from AEW ratings was the main reason behind WWE’s recent announcement to shift NXT from Wednesday to Tuesday nights, Triple H told ESPN that WWE was never in a feud with AEW. Hunter stated that WWE decided to move NXT to Tuesday nights because “the promotional opportunity for us is much better and also than not having to have a narrative where it's just constantly about an imaginary war, you know, or this imaginary battle”.

In reply, Jericho stated that Triple H called the AEW vs WWE NXT ratings war “imaginary” because they lost the “marathon”. Jericho said that if WWE never wanted a competition then they would have made the move much earlier. “Now it’s an imaginary war. Well then why were they saying it’s a marathon, not a sprint a year and a half ago when our first rating came out?” he questioned. Jericho then claimed that WWE shifted NXT to Wednesdays only because they wanted AEW to fail, but now that Vince McMahon and team have realised that they won’t be able to stop Tony Khan’s promotion, they are moving to Tuesday nights.

AEW ratings and WWE NXT ratings comparison

According to reports, AEW won a majority of the Wednesday Night Wars by gathering way better ratings than NXT. AEW won 63 of the 75 nights the two brands competed head-to-head for two hours in primetime. Chris Jericho, who is a former AEW world champion saw his promotion dominate the key 18-to-49 demographic for 74 of the 75 weeks the shows went up against each other.

AEW vs WWE: WWE NXT and AEW schedule

Earlier, WWE used to stream NXT as a one-hour show on Wednesdays on the WWE Network. However, the promotion moved it to USA Network in October 2019, right around the time AEW signed a TV deal with TNT. According to Jericho, WWE made the move in an attempt to limit AEW’s staying power with TNT, considering it was new. However, AEW because a huge success within week and started dominating NXT on the rating charts, forcing many to question McMahon’s decision. Recently, AEW signed a multi-million-dollar extension with TNT, while NXT moved to Tuesday nights earlier this month.

Image Source: AEW/ YouTube, WWE.com