Chris Nikic Becomes First Person With Down Syndrome To Attempt, Complete Ironman Triathlon

This week, Special Olympics athlete Chris Nikic became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon. His achievement was recognised by the Guinness World Records, who recorded his 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-marathon run. The 21-year-old took to Instagram to share his thoughts on completing the feat, stating that he will be setting another goal for 2021.

Also read | Olympic leaders raise hopes for safe Tokyo Games with fans

Chris Nikic ironman triathlon: 21-year-old impresses the world with his triathlon feat

.@ChrisNikic, YOU ARE AN IRONMAN!



Congratulations Chris on becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish an IRONMAN. You have shattered barriers while proving without a doubt that Anything is Possible!



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/YMa1ix0DGH — IRONMAN Triathlon (@IRONMANtri) November 8, 2020

"Ironman. Goal set and achieve," Nikic wrote on Instagram. "Time to set a new and Bigger Goal for 2021." He took more than 16 hours to finish the race, which is 14 minutes less than the cutoff time of 17 hours. In a report, Special Olympics mentioned that Nikic fell off his bike once and was even "attacked by ants" while he was at a nutrition stop.

Ironman Triathlon organization also congratulated the young athlete, impressed by his amazing achievement. They stated that they are "beyond inspired" and his "accomplishment is a defining moment in Ironman history that can never be taken away" from him. The final moments of his race were streamed live on Facebook, while online updates were constantly provided.

Also read | No chance to tri; Mass participation sports hit by virus

Twitter users react to Chris Nikic becoming the first person with downs syndrome to complete ironman triathlon

Omg!!! I love this!!! 💪♥️ — marci ryan (@marciryan20) November 11, 2020

When we love ourselves - everything else falls in line. This made my heart sing! — Vaw51 (@Vaw511) November 11, 2020

dude kept grinding with the busted knee and everything, badass ‼️ — Cole (@ABColee) November 11, 2020

Showed this to my special needs students yesterday. Now a couple want to be athletes 😊 — Amanda Stroud (@amandakstroud) November 11, 2020

Respect to that guide as well. Took part in the entire competition to help this young man prove to so many that anything is possible. Amazing to see — patrick lanigan (@pjlan1023) November 11, 2020

Apart from fans online, tennis star Billie Jean King and athlete Kara Goucher also congratulated Nikic. "Showed this to my special needs students yesterday," one user wrote, referring to photos of his triathlon. "Now a couple want to be athletes." As of now, Nikic has gained over 33,000 followers after the race.

Also read | Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager hints at The Eagle’s return with cryptic tweet: “30-0”

Chris Nikic downs syndrome and future plans

Nikic will also focus on the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games while continuing to raise money for the games, Down syndrome and RODS (Racing for Orphans with Down Syndrome). His father, Nik Nikic, stated how this race was "more than just a finish line and celebration of victory" for his son. "Ironman has served as his platform to become one step closer to his goal of living a life of inclusion and leadership."

Also read | Chis Nkic news: 21-year-old becomes first person with Down syndrome to complete Ironman triathlon

(Image credits: Chris Nikic Instagram)