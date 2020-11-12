Chris Nikic Becomes First Person With Down Syndrome To Attempt, Complete Ironman Triathlon

Quick links:
This week, Special Olympics athlete Chris Nikic became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon. His achievement was recognised by the Guinness World Records, who recorded his 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-marathon run. The 21-year-old took to Instagram to share his thoughts on completing the feat, stating that he will be setting another goal for 2021.
"Ironman. Goal set and achieve," Nikic wrote on Instagram. "Time to set a new and Bigger Goal for 2021." He took more than 16 hours to finish the race, which is 14 minutes less than the cutoff time of 17 hours. In a report, Special Olympics mentioned that Nikic fell off his bike once and was even "attacked by ants" while he was at a nutrition stop.
Ironman Triathlon organization also congratulated the young athlete, impressed by his amazing achievement. They stated that they are "beyond inspired" and his "accomplishment is a defining moment in Ironman history that can never be taken away" from him. The final moments of his race were streamed live on Facebook, while online updates were constantly provided.
Apart from fans online, tennis star Billie Jean King and athlete Kara Goucher also congratulated Nikic. "Showed this to my special needs students yesterday," one user wrote, referring to photos of his triathlon. "Now a couple want to be athletes." As of now, Nikic has gained over 33,000 followers after the race.
IRONMAN. Goal set and achieved. Time to set a new and BIGGER Goal for 2021. Whatever it is the strategy is the same. 1% Better every day. YES, I did the work but I had angels helping me. God surrounded me with Angels. Best part of all. New family and friends. All about awareness and inclusion. Awareness for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics. Inclusion for all of us with all of you. I’m sorry for not responding personally to all your messages. It’s amazing but overwhelming because I got 33K new followers and messages since yesterday. I will try and catch up. If you want to support my mission for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics go to my website www.ChrisNikic.com because 100% of the donations go to my charities. I achieved my goal and now I want to help others like me. Thank you to @ironmantri and @im_foundation for making it possible. Thank you @specialolympics @specialolympicsfl for starting the triathlon program. Thank you @rodsracing for giving a home to babies like me. I will be thanking so many more people over the coming days. But I must start with the 3 Angels who trained with me and did the race with me. Dan, Jenn and Carlos. #inclusion
Nikic will also focus on the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games while continuing to raise money for the games, Down syndrome and RODS (Racing for Orphans with Down Syndrome). His father, Nik Nikic, stated how this race was "more than just a finish line and celebration of victory" for his son. "Ironman has served as his platform to become one step closer to his goal of living a life of inclusion and leadership."
