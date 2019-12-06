Chris Smith's Browns Teammate T. J. Carrie Expresses Shock At His Release, Tragic Accident

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday released defensive lineman Chris Smith from their NFL roster. While transactions happen each day in the NFL, with players released and signed up every day, Smith’s story is one of tragedy. The loss of contract comes just three months after Chris Smith lost his girlfriend, Petara Cordero. Teammate T. J. Carrie has expressed his disbelief at the Browns' decision to release Smith from the roster saying he was ‘surprised and shocked.’

Also Read: Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Sets Unwanted NFL Record During Loss Against Bears

NFL: Cleveland Browns release Chris Smith

We've signed DT Justin Zimmer to the active roster from the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad and waived DE Chris Smith.



Details » https://t.co/UYhX6wWMlr pic.twitter.com/rYmEN7cbGT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 3, 2019

The accident is even more tragic, considering that Chris Smith’s girlfriend had given birth to the couple’s daughter, four weeks before the accident. Chris Smith returned to play for Cleveland Browns in the nine NFL games registering one defensive tackle, and a pass defended before his release on Tuesday. The six-year NFL veteran recorded 22 total tackles, including 14 solo stops, eight assists, one sack, three passes defended and a forced fumble over the course of two seasons with the Browns.

Also Read: Cowboys Vs Bears Fans Brawl After NFL Game, Hell Breaks Loose In Chicago

T. J. Carrie expresses shock at Cleveland Browns decision to release Chris Smith

Defensive back T. J. Carrie said he was shocked and surprised with Cleveland Browns' decision to let go of Chris Smith. According to American media reports, he said that it’s hard to see the business aspect of the NFL considering the bonds and relationships one develops with teammates. Carrie said that it’s easier to ward off distractions when you’re in a high energy environment, referring to Chris Smith’s situation. T. J. Carrie said the team tried their best to give Smith some time while also trying to laugh, joke and have fun with him.

Also Read: NFL Playoffs: Patriots Stumbling, Seahawks Soaring High, Saints Through. Who Will Make It?

Cleveland Browns players to stay in touch with Chris Smith

T. J. Carrie said that he is yet to come to terms with Chris Smith not being around the team. He further added that the players have tried to consistently support him through his struggle and would continue to keep in touch with Smith to keep tabs on him and see if he’s okay. Cleveland Browns running back, Nick Chubb also said that it’s tough to see anybody go. He said the team loves him and it’s a very tough situation for everyone involved.

Also Read: Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says Jason Garrett Will Coach In The NFL Next Year