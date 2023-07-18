Chris Taylor hits grand slam, Dodgers stop Orioles’ 8-game win streak, 6-4

Chris Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning from Bryan Baker, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat Baltimore 6-4, snapping the Orioles’ eight-game winning streak Monday night.

Los Angeles trailed 4-1 entering the sixth before Will Smith’s RBI single. Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez left with men on first and second and nobody out. Baker (3-3) issued a walk to load the bases, then kept throwing fastballs around the plate to Taylor, who hit a drive to center for his 12th homer of the year.

Emmet Sheehan (3-0) allowed four runs in five innings, but the Orioles did not come all that close to scoring on the Los Angeles bullpen. Ryan Brasier worked a hitless ninth for his first save since joining the Dodgers last month.

Freddie Freeman finished a homer shy of the cycle for the NL West-leading Dodgers. Adley Rutschman homered for the Orioles, who missed a chance to move percentage points ahead of Tampa Bay for first place in the AL East.

RANGERS 3, RAYS 2

Aroldis Chapman got his first win since being traded to Texas when pinch-runner Josh Smith scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning by Tampa Bay’s Pete Fairbanks.

Chapman (5-2), acquired from Kansas City last month, twice threw the fastest pitch for the Rangers in the Statcast era (since 2015) with 102.8 mph sinkers while striking out the side in the ninth.

All-Star rookie Josh Jung led off the bottom half with a double and was replaced by Smith, who went to third with two outs on Nathaniel Lowe’s groundout. A 1-1 fastball from Fairbanks (0-3) to Mitch Garver went past catcher Christian Bethancourt, and Smith scored easily.

The Rangers won the opener of a series matching AL division leaders, improving to 4-0 since the All-Star break.

Tampa Bay All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan gave up two runs in six innings, leaving after 69 pitches in his return from back stiffness.

ANGELS 4, YANKEES 3, 10 INNINGS

Shohei Ohtani tied the score in the seventh inning with his major league-leading 35th home run and pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic delivered a game-ending single in the 10th to lift Los Angeles over New York.

The Angels trailed 3-1 when Ohtani hit a two-run drive off Michael King, then made a demonstrative flip of his bat. Ohtani has homered in three straight games for the third time and surpassed his home run total last year.

Ohtani had three hits and increased his batting average to .306. He struck out in the ninth against Nick Ramirez (0-2), winced and grabbed at his back.

The Yankees have lost seven of nine and dropped into sole possession of last place in the AL East. New York (50-45) is 15-20 since Aaron Judge got hurt on June 3.

Image: AP