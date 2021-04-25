Last Updated:

Chris Weidman Awkwardly Snaps His Leg During 185-pound Bout At UFC 261 Against Uriah Hall

American mixed martial artist Chris Weidman suffered awkwardly snapped his leg during his 185-pound contest at UFC 261 against Uriah Hall

(Image Courtesy: (@UFC/Twitter)

American mixed martial artist Chris Weidman suffered a serious injury during his bout against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 which only lasted for less than 20 seconds as he ended up snapping his leg, throwing a kick against Hall. 

Chris Weidman snaps his leg 

It so happened that the Middleweight fighter during his first kick meant business right away as he looked to take his opponent down by surprise. Unfortunately, while trying to balance himself, his left leg touched back on the ground and snapped into two. The fight had to be stopped immediately i.e. in 17 seconds and Chris Weidman had to be carried on a stretcher for medical assistance.

As a helpless Weidman who looked in deep discomfort was carried back on a stretcher, the netizens showed sympathy for his sorry state. Here are some of the reactions.

The former middleweight champion was unable to continue fighting after snapping his leg and co-incidentally, his injury was similar to that of Anderson Silva who had broken his leg against Weidman at UFC 168 back in December 2013. The injury kept Silva out for more than a year and is known as one of the most gruesome injuries in the sport’s history.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall also became the first fighter in UFC history to win without a single strike thrown. Coming back to the contest, Hall (17-9) defeated Weidman (15-6) via TKO just 17 seconds into their 185-pound contest at UFC 261. As per reports, Weidman was admitted to a local hospital and is set to undergo surgery on his right leg on Sunday.

