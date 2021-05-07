Chris Weidman Injury Update: UFC Star Fears Amputation After Suffering Brutal Leg Break

Chris Weidman recently revealed that he fears his leg would be amputated if blood doesn’t start flowing properly to his bones. The 36-year-old suffered a horrific leg break last month while fighting fellow veteran Uriah Hall at the main card of UFC 261. The incident took place just 17 seconds into his bout as Weidman threw a right leg kick that was perfectly checked by Hall. Because of the impact, Weidman’s leg snapped, forcing it to fold under his weight, with the UFC star collapsing in the ground in agony.

The former UFC middleweight champion was then rushed to a hospital where it was revealed that he has shattered his right tibia and fibula. Weidman then underwent surgery where a titanium rod and four screws were inserted into his broken leg. Wishes from the MMA community started flooding in for The All-American, who later shared a video on his Instagram page, thanking everyone.

While sharing the details of his horrific injury, Weidman revealed that he was in a lot of pain after breaking his leg, but after the operation, he felt good as he was on anaesthesia. However, after three to five days of the surgery, Weidman again started feeling pain as the medications wore off. Weidman claimed that he still takes some anti-pain medications when things get out of hand and revealed that he can see his blood pooling within his right shin as well as his foot when he puts some pressure on his legs, especially when he’s getting up to go to the bathroom.

Because of this, Weidman fears that if the blood doesn’t supply properly to his bones, it could lead to possible amputation. “I was pretty scared about this pain because I’m thinking about the worst-case scenarios. Worst-care scenario is that the blood supply doesn’t come back to my bone and doesn’t tale which would mean possible amputation,” he added. Weidman faced the same scenario in 2017 when he underwent surgery for his left thumb, which he injured while fighting Kelvin Gastelum. After the surgery, blood flow failed to return to the digit, resulting in another operation to remove the “dying” thumb from his hand, which was replaced by a piece of his hip bone.

While Chris Weidman is scared about his leg, he confirmed that his tibia could heal itself as it was realigned when the titanium rod was inserted. The All-American said that he would need at least eight weeks before he could start to walk again without the help of crutches, and a further six to twelve months before he could begin his MMA training. Chris Weidman has made it clear that he would return to UFC soon, but fears about amputation as “tibia’s have the worst percentages of healing properly after surgery”.

