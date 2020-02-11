Chris Young Replaces Veteran Joe Torre As MLB Disciplinarian: Report

Joe Torre, who turns 80 in July, is not expected to do much groundwork this season. Torre was also a nine-time All-Star during the period of 1960-1977. He also managed the New York Yankees for 29 seasons until 2010 and won four World Series titles with the team. He was hired as MLB’s executive vice president for baseball operations in February 2011 and became chief baseball officer in December 2014 as Rob Manfred prepared to succeed Bud Selig as commissioner. Now, Torre will step down in favour of Chris Young, who will be the new MLB disciplinarian.

Chris Young replaces Joe Torre as MLB disciplinarian

Joe Torre is now special assistant to The Commissioner 👀 https://t.co/WWwek3gG1M — Mike Scudiero 🎙 (@mikescudiero) February 6, 2020

Former pitcher Chris Young spent two of his MLB seasons with the Mets. He will replace Joe Torre as the person who decides suspensions and fines for on-field matters such as intentionally hitting batters, charging the mound and fights. After the appointment of Alyssa Nakken to the Giants coaching staff, this is the second positive news coming from the MLB this week.

Joe Torre's famous quote on the current scenario in the MLB

"You can't overreact to a few rough days. It's important to be consistent and stick with your plan for the long haul." – Joe Torre — Craig Zablo (@vcs_CraigZablo) February 7, 2020

Rising MLB executive Chris Young has a lot of fans on social media

Former Mets pitcher Chris Young is on the fast track as an MLB executive. Promoted today to fill Joe Torre’s role. Young has quickly become one of highest-ranking league officials. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 7, 2020

Chris Young has been promoted to MLB senior vice president, overseeing the on-field and umpiring departments, replacing Joe Torre. Torre will now be the special assistant to the commissioner. Also, Morgan Sword is promoted to executive VP Baseball Economics & Operations. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 6, 2020

