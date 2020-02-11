The Debate
The Debate
Chris Young Replaces Veteran Joe Torre As MLB Disciplinarian: Report

other sports

Major League Baseball (MLB) will have a new disciplinarian in the form of Chris Young, who replaces Joe Torre. A lot of support has come in for Chris Young.

Chris Young

Joe Torre, who turns 80 in July, is not expected to do much groundwork this season. Torre was also a nine-time All-Star during the period of 1960-1977. He also managed the New York Yankees for 29 seasons until 2010 and won four World Series titles with the team. He was hired as MLB’s executive vice president for baseball operations in February 2011 and became chief baseball officer in December 2014 as Rob Manfred prepared to succeed Bud Selig as commissioner. Now, Torre will step down in favour of Chris Young, who will be the new MLB disciplinarian.

Also Read | SF's Nakken embraces role as first MLB female coach

Also Read | Alyssa Nakken: All you need to know about the first female coach in MLB history

Chris Young replaces Joe Torre as MLB disciplinarian

Former pitcher Chris Young spent two of his MLB seasons with the Mets. He will replace Joe Torre as the person who decides suspensions and fines for on-field matters such as intentionally hitting batters, charging the mound and fights. After the appointment of Alyssa Nakken to the Giants coaching staff, this is the second positive news coming from the MLB this week.

Also Read | Pete Rose appeals for MLB reinstatement with Houston Astros scandal argument

Joe Torre's famous quote on the current scenario in the MLB

Also Read | MLB: Angels are all set to accquire Joc Pederson for the 2020 season

Rising MLB executive Chris Young has a lot of fans on social media

Also Read | Yankees' Gerrit Cole ranked as the third-best starting pitcher by MLB Network

