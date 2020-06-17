Christian Coleman Suspended For Missing Drugs Test, World 100m Champion Blames AIU

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman has been provisionally suspended for whereabout failures, a violation of the anti-doping rules. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed the provisional suspension of Coleman on June 17 after the 24-year-old athlete released a detailed statement, on Twitter, regarding the charges.

The provision suspension means Coleman has been temporarily barred from any competition or activity in Athletics prior to a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct. The athlete now faces the prospect of missing next year’s Tokyo Olympics, which has already been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures within a period of 12 months constitute an anti-doping rule violation. The athlete can be sanction for up to 2 years, subject to a reduction to a minimum of 1 year depending on the degree of fault.

Y’all know this is wrong @aiu_athletics something needs to change. “Integrity unity” smh pic.twitter.com/Z2TQvNt8hQ — Christian Coleman (@__coleman) June 16, 2020

'Purposeful attempt'

Before the confirmation of provisional suspension, Coleman said that the situation has been frustrating, infuriating and disappointing. He acknowledged that the attempted drug test on December 9, 2019, was the third infraction in a 12-month period but added that he wasn’t made aware of the test beforehand.

“I think the attempt on December 9th was a purposeful attempt to get me to miss a test...I was quiet last time but I’m not let my rep (reputation) take a hit again for literally no reason,” Coleman said in a statement.

Coleman claimed that the officials didn’t contact him before the test while he has been contacted by phone every other time he has been tested. He also shared on Twitter a copy of “Unsuccessful Attempt Report” in which it was written that “multiple, loud knocks were made every 10 minutes for the entire hour.”

“He even said he couldn't hear the doorbell so why wouldn't you call me? Why would AIU tell him not to contact me? He put down the wrong address btw (by the way) so who knows if he even came to my spot,” wrote Coleman.

