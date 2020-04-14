Christian McCaffrey Agrees To $64m Deal With Panthers, Becomes Highest-paid RB In NFL

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has reportedly agreed to a four-year extension worth around $16 million a year or $64 million in total. With this extension, McCaffrey will become the highest-paid running back in NFL history beating the likes of Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million) and New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell ($14.1 million), per ESPN.

The extension will tie Christian McCaffrey to the Panthers through the 2025 NFL season which reportedly also includes an option for a fifth year. Including his remaining two-year rookie deal, Panthers are expected to part ways with a whopping $75 million over the next six years to keep McCaffrey on their books.

Christian McCaffrey new contract: McCaffrey confirms the extension

Christian McCaffrey confirmed his extension on Monday when he expressed his excitement to ESPN. He stated, "I'm so excited to continue my career in Carolina. I want to thank Mr Tepper (David Tepper - Panthers' owner), Marty Hurney, and Coach Rhule (Matt Rhule) for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help along the way.

Christian McCaffrey net worth: Christian McCaffrey career stats

A round one pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Christian McCaffrey just entered his fourth year in his rookie deal but was quick to establish himself as an integral member of the Panthers' roster. Last season, McCaffrey enjoyed his most successful campaign in the NFL as he led the league in total touches (403), yards from scrimmage (2,392), and total touchdowns (19). He also became the third player in league history to register at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. His stellar season was rightly recognised by the NFL as he earned his first Pro Bowl selection while also being named in the All-Pro first team.

Christian McCaffrey career stats according to NFL.com are 2,920 rushing yards, 2523 receiving yards, 24 rushing touchdowns and 15 receiving touchdowns. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Christian McCaffrey net worth was estimated to be around $10 million, which is set for a bumper hike after his new contract extension.

Christian McCaffrey new contract: Panthers to come out strong next season?

Despite Christian McCaffrey enjoying success on the field, Panthers did not enjoy the same turn of fortune. Under former coach Ron Rivera, the Panthers finished bottom in the National Football Conference - Southern Division (NFC South) with a dismal 5-11 (win-loss) record.

New head coach Matt Rhule is believed to be a big fan of the 23-year-old, which could be the driving force behind the Panthers offering such a huge contract to McCaffrey. Last week, Rhule said, "Christian McCaffrey is a centrepiece player that you can build around. He's going to be a special player for us.'' After securing Christian McCaffrey's future at the franchise, Carolina Panthers could address other areas of the squad at the 2020 NFL Draft. Panthers hold the No. 7 pick at the draft.

