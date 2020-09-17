CIN Vs CLE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National Football League Live Game

The Cincinnati Bengals (CIN) will face off with Cleaveland Browns (CLE) in week two of the American Football Conference. The CIN vs CLE NFL game is scheduled to start at 5:50 AM IST on Friday, September 18 at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is our CIN vs CLE Dream11 prediction, CIN vs CLE Dream11 team and CIN vs CLE Dream11 top picks.

CIN vs CLE Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Cleveland Browns are currently at the bottom of the AFC North table. They have lost the only match they played against the Baltimore Ravens with a miserable 38-6 margin. To add to their failures, they also failed to score a single point in the final three quarters of that game. However, the Browns will be extra motivated after their humiliating loss last in their Week 1 game and will do anything to prevent a repeat of that event and go down 0-2 down in the division.

Not to be left behind, the Cincinnati Bengals also lost their only game, just less humiliatingly. The Bengals lost to the Chargers 13-16, despite being favoured to win the game. In their next encounter, against the Browns, the Bengals will count on the advantage of running back Joe Mixon, who has a great record against Cleaveland from the 2019 season.

CIN vs CLE Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Cincinnati Bengals starting lineup prediction

Joe Burrow, John Ross, A.J. Green, Carlos Dunlap, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Gio Bernard, Austin Seibert, Hakeem Adeniji, Khalid Kareem

Cleaveland Browns starting lineup prediction

Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr, Cody Parkey, Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, Cody Parkey, Randy Bullock, Myles Garrett, Jedrick Wills Jr

CIN vs CLE Dream11 team

Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Cody Parkey, Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Randy Bullock, Hakeem Adeniji, Khalid Kareem

CIN vs CLE Dream11 prediction

According to our CIN vs CLE Dream11 prediction, the Cleaveland Browns have a better chance to win.

Note: The CIN vs CLE Dream11 prediction and CIN vs CLE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CIN vs CLE Dream11 team and CIN vs CLE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Cincinnati Bengals Twitter