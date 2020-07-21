Civil Suit Filed In Saket Court To Restrain Batra From Functioning As IOA President

It seems that the rival faction of IOA President Narendra Batra has gone on "hyperactive overdrive" and making desperate attempts at stopping him to discharge his function as chief of the body.



In a civil suit filed in Saket District Court, Kho Kho Federation of India secretary general M S Tyagi (on behalf of its president Sudhanshu Mittal) has sought Court's direction or intervention to stop Batra from discharging his functions as IOA chief.

The case is titled “MS Tyagi v IOA” and has included Batra and IOA secretary Rajiv Mehta as the second party under the IOA.

The relief’s sought by Tyagi in the said suit includes:

(a) Declaration from the court that the nomination sent by Hockey India to nominate Dr Narinder Dhruv to contest election for the president of IOA be declared null and void and thereafter, Election of President of IOA be declared null and void.

(b) The relief is also sought to declare all letters sent by president IOA from 19.05.20 - 27.05.20 forming various committees null and void.

(c) Plaintiff prays for permanent injunction restraining Respondent No. 2 (President IOA) from discharging any function as President of IOA."



It is of common knowledge that Rajeev Mehta on behalf of IOA would not defend Batra and would agree with Tyagi as he did in High Court in the Mittal case as the battle for supremacy in IOA continues unabated.

