Claressa Shields: Multi-division Boxing Champion Begins MMA Career, Signs With PFL

The former Olympic gold medallist and multi-division boxing champion Claressa Shields has decided to make a move to MMA as she recently signed a contract with Professional Fighters League (PFL). Shields has been teasing her MMA debut for months and was also rumoured to fight the current UFC double champion Amanda Nunes in a women’s bantamweight match. However, it looks like that fight won’t be happening anytime soon as she has decided to join UFC’s arch-rival PFL.

Claressa Shields PFL entry story true?

According to MMA Junkie, Claressa Shields won’t compete in the PFL tournament in her debut. Instead, she will face off opponents from the lightweight division in one-off fights. After the news was made public by various news firms, Claressa Shields issued a short message on her social media page.

Man today been a long day — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) November 30, 2020

PFL went through a lot in 2020 as they were not able to keep any events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they made several key signings before the pandemic, including former UFC star Rory MacDonald. Now with the inclusion of Claressa Shields and former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, it’s clear that the promotion is looking to start 2021 with a bang.

Claressa Shields MMA: Claressa Shields is not leaving boxing?

While talking to ESPN about her much-awaited MMA debut, Claressa Shields made it clear that though she has signed with PFL, she’s not ready to say goodbye to boxing anytime soon. She said she’ll compete in both boxing and MMA matches, even if it means that she has to fight six times a year. “I could box in my sleep. That’s not something that I really have to worry about. I’m gonna spend a lot of time learning and just growing in MMA, but I’m still gonna accept my mandatory challenges in boxing,” she added.

Claressa Shields boxing: Claressa Shields's dominating boxing career

The T-Rex has been dominating the boxing scene for years as she’s one of the few boxers (male or female) to ever hold the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO world championships at the same time. Shields is currently undefeated in her professional boxing career, holding the record of 10-0. In her amateur days, T-Rex has lost only one fight, while winning a whopping 77.

Image Source: AP