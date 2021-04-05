CLE Vs KCR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; MLB Regular Season 2021

The Cleveland Indians will take on the Kansas City Royals in a regular-season game of the MLB 2020-21 season. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:40 AM IST on April 6, 2021 (April 5, 4:10 PM local time) from the Progressive Field, Cleaveland, Ohio. Here is our CLE vs KCR Dream11 prediction, CLE vs KCR Dream11 team and CLE vs KCR Dream11 top picks.

CLE vs KCR Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Cleveland Indians will go up against the Kansas City Royals in a regular-season game of the Major League Baseball 2021 season. The Indians will come into this game having won one and lost two of their MLB fixtures as of now. Currently at 1-2, and playing their first home game of the season, the team will hope to win this game and extend their current win streak to two games. They will be confident, having won their last match to the Detroit Tigers with a massive 9-3 margin. The Indians are currently in 4th place on the AL Central points table.

Meanwhile, with two wins and just one loss so far in the season, the Kansas City Royals will be hoping to get back to winning ways as they play their first away game of 2021. Having won two back to back games at the beginning of the tournament, the side went down 7-3 to the Texas Rangers in their last game on Sunday. This puts the Royals in third place on the AL Central points table, at par with the Tigers and Minnesota Twins who are above them.

CLE vs KCR live stream details

MLB games will be available for broadcast AT&T TV in the US, depending on the region, while ESPN and Fubo TV will broadcast select games. The MLB live streaming won't be available for viewing in India. However, one can watch games with an MLB.TV subscription. MLB scores can be followed live on their official social media handles.

CLE vs KCR playing 11 prediction

Cleveland Indians - Daniel Johnson, Tyler Naquin, Bradley Zimmer, Domingo Santana, Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado, Jordan Luplow, Delino DeShields, Jake Bauers

Kansas City Royals - Franchy Cordero, Alex Gordon, Nick Heath, Jorge Soler, Bubba Starling, Edward Olivares, Hunter Dozier, Maikel Franco, Kelvin Gutierrez

CLE vs KCR Key Players

Cleveland Indians - Daniel Johnson, Tyler Naquin, Bradley Zimmer, Domingo Santana

Kansas City Royals - Franchy Cordero, Alex Gordon, Nick Heath, Jorge Soler

CLE vs KCR Dream11 team

Alex Gordon, Bradley Zimmer, Oscar Mercado, Delino DeShields, Franmil Reyes, Jordan Luplow, Edward Olivares, Hunter Dozier, Kelvin Gutierrez

CLE vs KCR match prediction

According to our CLE vs KCR match prediction, the Kansas City Royals will win this match.

