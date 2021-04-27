CLE Vs MIT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Cleveland Indians (CLE) and the Minnesota Twins (MIT) will lock horns in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Tuesday, April 27 at 6:10 PM local time (Wednesday, April 28 at 3:40 AM IST). The game will be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is our CLE vs MIT Dream11 prediction, top picks and CLE vs MIT Dream11 team.

Dream11 MLB: CLE vs MIT game preview

The Cleveland Indians are currently at the third spot of the MLB American League Central standings. Ben Gamel and team have played 21 games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing eleven. The Minnesota Twins, on the other hand, are at the second-last (4th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 7-14.

CLE vs MIT: Injury Report

The Cleveland Indians has only Nick Wittgren on their absentee list as the relief pitcher is on pertinent leave. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins won’t be getting any assistance from Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano (hamstring) as they are listed injured, while JT Riddle and Kyle Garlick are out due to COVID-19 restrictions.

CLE vs MIT Probable Playing 9

Cleveland Indians: Franmil Reyes, Harold Remirez, Daniel Jason, Ben Gamel, Amed Rosario, Bobby Bradley, Jose Remirez, Zach Plesac, Roberto Perez

Minnesota Twins: Luis Arraez, Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler, Jake Cave, Mitch Garver, Andrelton Simmons, Nelson Cruz, Willians Astudillo, Alex Kirilloff

CLE vs MIT Top Picks

Cleveland Indians: Ben Gamel, Amed Rosario, Zach Plesac

Minnesota Twins: Nelson Cruz, Jorge Polanco, Willians Astudillo

CLE vs MIT Dream11 team

Outfielders: Nelson Cruz, Alex Kirilloff, Daniel Jason, Ben Gamel

Infielders: Jorge Polanco, Jose Remirez, Amed Rosario

Pitcher: Zach Plesac

Catcher: Willians Astudillo

Dream11 MLB: CLE vs MIT Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Cleveland Indians will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CLE vs MIT playing 11, CLE vs MIT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CLE vs MIT live and CLE vs MIT game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

