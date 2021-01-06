Cleveland Browns Covid Update: Higgins, Wills Cited For Drag Racing Ahead Of Steelers Game

Just a few days after clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2002, things seem to be crashing down for the Cleveland Browns ahead of their game against the Pittsburg Steelers. Earlier on Tuesday, the Browns confirmed five positive cases of COVID-19 in their camp. Later that day, wide receiver Rashard Higgins and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. each received citations for drag racing.

We were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19.



Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Mhh9Zt1e4d — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2021

On Tuesday morning, the Cleveland Browns highlighted their first COVID-19 issue of the postseason as five members from their camp tested positive for the deadly virus. Head coach Kevin Stefanski, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, and two other staff members were the five members from the Browns camp who tested positive for COVID-19. They will all miss Sunday’s AFC wild-card game against the Pittsburg Steelers at the Heinz Field.

We have placed G Joel Bitonio and WR KhaDarel Hodge on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



We've also placed C Nick Harris (knee) and DE Olivier Vernon (Achilles) on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/qHtn9ABQ3e — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2021

The Browns previously had six players on the COVID-19 list dating back to last week. They also played their Week 17 game against the Steelers without several assistant coaches, including offensive line coach Bill Callahan, due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. The Browns finished the 2020 regular season with an 11-5 record, which put an end to the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

Two Cleveland Browns players cited for drag racing

As if things couldn't get worse for the Browns, reports later on Tuesday revealed that Rashard Higgins and Jedrick Wills Jr. received traffic citations. The pair was allegedly drag-racing each other on Crocker Road in Westlake, which is about 10 miles away from the Browns training base. Although the authorities did not specify how fast Higgins and Wills were driving, they each received a $124 fine after being pulled over by the local police. The report also claimed that a marijuana joint was "found and destroyed" at the scene.

REPORT: @Browns WR Rashard Higgins cited for drag racing on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/HrQDq0g1TP — The Fantasy Source 🔮🏈 (@FantasySource_) January 5, 2021

Wills, who has started in all but one game for the Browns this season, took to Twitter and wrote that the incident was being "blown out of proportion". Higgins, on the other hand, is currently serving his fifth year with the Browns. Although Higgins and Wills are unlikely to face any on-field punishment for these accusations, it marks just another hitch in a slew of issues the Browns have been dealing with ahead of their crunch playoff game against the Steelers.

