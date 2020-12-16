CM Punk Opens On His Short UFC Career, Says White Is “more Generous” Than McMahon

CM Punk is arguably one of the best wrestlers to ever step foot inside the WWE ring, but his UFC career is not remembered so fondly. The 42-year-old went 0-2 in the octagon before getting released by the mega MMA promotion in 2018. However, it has to be noted that the former WWE champion was 36-years-old when he was signed by Dana White, stepping inside the cage after two years later (at 38 years of age) against Mickey Gall.

Despite a short and unsuccessful UFC career, CM Punk has no regrets of competing in the promotion. While speaking to long-time friend Renee Pacquette on her podcast, CM Punk admitted that he was too old to begin life in the UFC when he did. However, he always wanted to become a mix martial artist and couldn’t turn down the chance.

In contrast to his UFC career, CM Punk saw a lot of success in WWE. He even captured many prestigious WWE titles in his more than a decade long run, and he feuded with legends like John Cena, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and others. However, the ‘Best in the World’ left the promotion in bad terms after reportedly having creative problems with the WWE officials and Vince McMahon himself.

CM Punk on Dana White and Vince McMahon

While talking about UFC, Renee Pacquette asked CM Punk to compare Dana White with Vince McMahon, to which CM Punk called them both “right-wing” weirdos. However, while getting in debt of things, CM Punk called Dana White “generous,” adding that the UFC supremo does a “lot of stuff for the fighters behind the scenes”. Despite this, CM Punk thinks that UFC needs to pay fighters more.

“That being said, I do believe fighters need to get paid a whole lot of a hell more. A lot of that time when he lashes out when people are complaining about pay and this and unionization. It is because he knows he just gave that guy $250,000 grand under the table,” he added.

CM Punk UFC career

CM Punk first fight came at UFC 203 where he lost to Mickey Gall via a rear-naked choke in the first round. In his second professional fight, CM Punk faced Mike Jackson at UFC 225. And though he shows an average performance, he lost via unanimous decision.

