CM Punk Puts Darby Allin On Notice, Vows To Prove Himself Right At AEW All Out

CM Punk grabbed headlines when he made his AEW debut at the AEW's Rampage: First Dance from the United Center in Chicago last Friday. Meanwhile, Punk also challenged Darby Allin for a one-on-one match at AEW All Out on 5 September.

With less than two weeks to go for AEW's next pay-per-view AEW All Out, CM Punk made his AEW Dynamite debut on Wednesday as he put his opponent Darby Allin on notice.

'It's more about proving myself right': CM Punk on AEW Dynamite debut

"September 5th, All Out. It's me and you Darby Allin and it's a lot less about proving the haters wrong and it's more about proving myself right", said CM Punk as a part of his pay-per-view build-up during his AEW Dynamite debut.

"It's a lot less about proving the haters wrong and it's more about proving myself right!" @CMPunk on why he needs to beat @DarbyAllin at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/24XqhJJgE1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

Five nights ago, when CM Punk had made his first-evert in-ring appearance after more than a seven-year hiatus, he himself had issued an open challenge to both Darby Allin and Sting while he was addressing the Chicago fans.

"There's nothing you could do that is more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk. Except, wrestling CM Punk in Chicago. I will see you (referring to Darby Allin) and I will see Sting and I will see all of you (the fans) on 5 September at All Out, live on pay-per-view. I'm back," he said.

Apart from this, he also expressed his gratitude to his die-hard fans for the love and support shown by them all these years even though he was not an in-ring performer.

"I didn't plan what I was gonna say because I didn't know what to say because I didn't know how I was gonna feel but I knew that I needed to feel it and I feel you Chicago and I hear you Chicago," Punk said.

"One more thing. Seven years is an awfully long time to wait for somebody, I appreciate everybody here who has waited. So, on your way out of the United Centre tonight, grab yourself a free ice cream bar, it is all on me," the former WWE Champion added.

The multiple-time world champion did not let his fans down and fulfilled his promise as the fans were given ice cream bars as they exited the arena.