CM Punk Reacts To 'funny Moment' When Fan Offered Him Beer On AEW Rampage

In a past episode of All Elite Wrestling (AEW Rampage), CM Punk did a stage dive from the entrance ramp straight into the crowd; it definitely has become a signature move of sorts for the former WWE star. This time, while Punk was in the crowd, a fan really offered CM Punk beer, and the sober star found it hilarious. Punk told ET Canada:

"The thing that was going through my mind in that moment was, ‘Man, this guy is lucky I’m not a heel right now.’ But it was a funny moment for me,” Punk admitted. “I was just like, ‘This is hilarious.’ Sometimes it’s not about the gift, the gesture is more important."

Rusty Punk explains his return to AEW Rampage

CM Punk also spoke about the anxiety around his return to AEW 'All Out', and stated that his knack for telling a story in the ring will be how he approached a match. He said that his cardio and timing were fine and that he will carry on telling stories like that as it will get people to like and have a rare connection with the crowd. “I think it was just quieting that voice in my head that doubted anything. Cardio is fine, timing is fine. I was always a storyteller. You’ll never see me do a triple-jump moonsault to the floor or anything like that,” Punk explained. “It’s more about tugging on people’s heartstrings and getting them to care about me as a human being, really. If I have an advantage over anybody, I think that’s one of them. I have this rare connection with the crowd.

He then stated that he just needs more reps after that he'll be back in front of the crowd that he craves for saying that he just wants to get out and hear them more. "I just think I need more reps. I need to get out there more in front of a live audience and wrestle. I’ll be back to form in no time; I think I haven’t missed a beat. That was kind of the goal, to go out there and make it look like I’ve been wrestling last week. I think, mission accomplished. I just want to get out there and hear the crowd more. That’s all I want to do is be in that moment."

Image: YouTube