CM Punk To Make His AEW In-ring Debut Against Darby Allin On September 5

CM Punk finally made his AEW debut at the AEW's Rampage: First Dance from the United Center in Chicago on Friday. The reason why it was a special moment for Punk is that he made his comeback to pro-wrestling for the first time since January 2014.

While CM Punk lit up the United Center with his excellent mic skills, it has now been revealed when the former WWE Champion will step inside the ring as a performer to compete in his very first match in the company.

CM Punk to make his in-ring debut at AEW on September 5 against Darby Allin

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially confirmed that their latest recruit CM Punk will go one-on-one with Darby Allin at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5. Allin will have one of the pro wrestling legends Sting in his corner during his highly-anticipated Singles match against Punk.

The AEW All Out will be held at NOW Arena in Chicago which also happens to be CM Punk's hometown.

In fact, CM Punk himself had issued an open challenge to both Darby Allin and Sting while he was addressing the Chicago fans on Friday night.

"There's nothing you could do that is more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk. Except, wrestling CM Punk in Chicago. I will see you (referring to Darby Allin) and I will see Sting and I will see all of you (the fans) on September 5th at All Out, live on pay-per-view. I'm back", he said

CM Punk was last seen in the (World Wrestling Entertainment) ring as an active performer in early 2014. In fact, the 2014 edition of the Royal Rumble turned out to be his final on-screen appearance. He had made his presence in the 30-man Battle Royal but failed to go all the way after being eliminated by Kane. The event was won by the returning Dave Batista who eliminated the then face of the company Daniel Bryan to be the last man standing in the ring.

CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks had reportedly parted ways with the WWE after Royal Rumble 2014 due to his differences with the company's Chairman Vince McMahon. It is rumored that Phil Brooks decided to move on after the very first pay-per-view of 2014 because of a disagreement over how he was being utilized and the fact that he was dealing with injuries.