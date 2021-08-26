CM Yogi's UP Government To Invest Rs 180 Cr To Support Indian Wrestlers Until 2032

The Uttar Pradesh government is expected to invest ₹180 crore in infrastructure and support for Indian wrestlers till the 2032 Olympics, Wrestling Federation of India President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh told PTI. The WFI chief said that they took inspiration from a similar move by the Odisha government when they decided to support the Hockey game and approached the UP Government for similar assistance to their game.

"Odisha is a small state, yet they are supporting hockey in such a great manner, so we thought, why can't UP, which is such a big state, support wrestling. We approached them and the CM Yogi Adityanath has accepted it," Singh said.

In their proposal, the WFI had asked for financial support of ₹10 crore every year until the 2024 Games, amounting to ₹30 crore. In the next Olympic cycle till 2028, they have requested for ₹15 crore per year (amounting to ₹60 crore) and in the final phase till 2032, WFI has asked for ₹20 crore per year (₹80 crore). Singh added that with this update, sponsorships will not be restricted to just country-elite wrestlers but even the Cadet level wrestlers will get sponsorship and the WFI will be able to give prize money to even national champions.

"In our proposal, we have asked for Rs 10 crore support every year till the 2024 Games (Rs 30 crore). In the next Olympic cycle till 2028, we have asked for the support of Rs 15 crore per year (Rs 60 crore) and in the final phase till 2032, it is Rs 20 crore per year (Rs 80 crore). With this happening, sponsorships will not be restricted to just the country's elite wrestlers. Even the Cadet level wrestlers will get sponsorship and we will be able to give prize money to even national champions," he said explaining the details.

Naveen Patnaik’s Odisha government had signed a ₹100 crore deal with Hockey India in 2018 to sponsor the men’s and women’s hockey teams over the next five years.

India at the World Junior Wrestling Championship 2021

The World Junior Wrestling Championship (WJWC) was being hosted by United World Wrestling in Ufa, Russia. The tournament commenced on August 16 and ended on August 22. The Junior World Championship is an event that brings together the best wrestlers aged between 18 and 20 years old, every year. The Indian contingent did exceedingly well this time, picking up a total of 11 medals- four silver, and seven bronze, amongst the men's and women's events.

Men's Freestyle Wrestling

Silver: Ravinder (61kg)

Bronze: Yash (74kg)

Bronze: Gourav Baliyan (79kg)

Bronze: Pruthviraj Patil (92kg)

Bronze: Deepak (97kg)

Bronze: Anirudh Kumar (125kg)

Women's Wrestling

Silver: Bipasha (76kg)

Silver: Sanju (62kg)

Silver: Bhateri (65kg)

Bronze: Simran (50kg)

Bronze: Sito (55Kg)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)