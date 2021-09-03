Avani Lekhara's coach Suma Shirur has come up with a heartwarming message for the young shooter after she became the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single edition of the Paralympic Games on Friday.

Avani Lekhra scripted history yet again as she won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 on Friday. This is her second medal in the same week. On Monday, the young shooter had won a historic gold at the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Shooting event.

Coach Suma Shirur lauds Avani Lekhara on winning a second medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Taking to the micro-blogging site, former shooter Suma Shirur who had represented India at the 2004 Athens Olympics called herself a 'prouder coach each passing day' and then mentioned that she was 'Extremely delighted' for Avani Lekhara especially the qualification score of 1176 as the youngster bettered world record of 1175 which is also her personal best thereby, helping her in winning the bronze but more importantly, helping Avani win her second medal in the ongoing edition of the Paralympics.

"Couldn’t have asked for more! Jai Hind", she added.

A prouder coach each passing day! Extremely delighted for @AvaniLekhara, especially the qualification score 1176. Bettering world record of 1175. A personal best and a 🥉 Medal to make it 2 medals at #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. Couldn’t have asked for more! Jai Hind 🇮🇳#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/hY0BWodlb0 — Suma Shirur OLY (@SumaShirur) September 3, 2021

At the same time, Suma Shirur also posted a video of the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event final where the Arjuna Awardee can be seen giving her tips as well as encouraging the 19-year-old during the tense contest.

Tokyo Paralympics: Second medal for Avani Lekhara

After the end of Shot 10, Avani Lekahara was at the fourth position with a score of 101. She was still at the fourth spot after the end of Shot 15 with a score of 101. There was no stopping her after Shot 25 as she was in the same position with a score of 252.4. However, in the next couple of rounds, she slipped down to the fifth and sixth positions and at one point was staring at elimination. But, that was not to be as she staged a remarkable comeback by clinching the fourth position (425.2) and eventually finishing at the third spot (435.7). He finished with 445.9 to finish at the top of the podium with a bronze.

Avani Lekhara becomes the first Indian woman to win Paralympics gold

On Monday, August 30, Avani Lekhara made history by becoming the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Competing in the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event, she won the gold medal with a score of 249.6 equalling the world record and Paralympic record. The second place went to China's Zhang C, while the third place went to Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine. This is India's fourth medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games so far. Iryna Shchetnik holds the World Record of 249.6 points. Avani's Paralympic record surpasses Slovakia's Veronika Vadovičová score of 207.8, which came up during the Rio Olympics 2016.

In the finals, the Lekhara started with a score of 52.0, 51.3, and 21.6 in the first three shots. She continued to keep hold of the lead by shooting 20.8, 21.2, and 20.9 in the next three shots. In the last three shots, Lekhara shot 21.2, 20.1, and 20.5 to confirm the Gold Medal for India.