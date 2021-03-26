Colby Covington Slammed By Polyana Viana For Making 'Revolting' Sexual Comments

Polyana Viana recently slammed teammate Colby Covington for making 'revolting' comments regarding their alleged relationship. ‘Chaos’ made headlines last week when took Viana’s name while revealing why he turned down a fight with Britain’s Leon Edwards. Covington disturbingly said that he was “ba**s deep in” Viana when he got the call from UFC and he needed a huge price tag to get him off the couch.

UFC news: Colby Covington’s shocking comments on Polyana Viana

Speculation over the pair’s involvement begun when the UFC welterweight posted a picture of himself and Polyana on Instagram after a training session. The image sparked people’s interests and led many to speculate that the two were dating. However, while talking to Submission Radio, Colby Covington made it clear that he’s not her ‘boyfriend,’ adding that they only spent a couple of days together.

“We spent a couple days together, had a great time together. I got to work on my bedroom cardio, keeping world class championship form, and that’s that. I’ve got nothing but respect for her and Polyana’s a great girl, beautiful girl,” Covington concluded. READ | Colby Covington thinks Dustin Poirier will get "sparked” by Conor McGregor at UFC 257

UFC news: Polyana Viana slams Colby Covington

Soon after, Polyana Viana took to Twitter and refuted Covington’s comments, calling them ‘revolting’. She claimed that she feels sorry for people like Covington who go so low to promote themselves. “I have never given room for any kind of comment or judgment about my personal life, but it is not for me to judge the person’s attitude. I feel sorry for those who act so low to try to promote themselves. It is revolting,” Viana wrote. Apart from Viana, many fans also criticised Covington for his actions.

Nunca dei margem para qualquer tipo de comentário ou julgamento sobre minha vida pessoal, mas não cabe a mim julgar a atitude da pessoa. Tenho pena de quem age de forma tão baixa para tentar se promover.

É revoltante. — Polyana Viana (@Polyana_VianaDF) March 20, 2021

UFC latest: Polyana Viana’s gun incident

Polyana Viana, who made her UFC debut in 2018, was all over the news in 2019 for her showcase of bravery. The Brazilian was attacked outside her home in Rio De Janeiro when she was waiting for an Uber ride. The robber threatened her with a gun, but after realising that the gun was fake, Viana took control of the situation, knocking down the assailant. She then trapped the robber in a rear-naked choke until the police arrived at the scene and apprehended the individual.

UFC latest: Polyana Viana’s MMA career

In her debut, Polyana Viana defeated Maia Stevenson with a first-round submission. However, she suffered three straight to JJ Aldrich, Hannah Cifers and Veronica Macedo, respectively, before picking a win over Emily Whitmire in August 2020. Her last bout came at UFC 258, where she bested Mallory Martin with a first-round armbar.

Image Source: Colby Covington/ Instagram