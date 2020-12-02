Last Updated:

Colby Covington Targets LeBron James After Jake Vs Nate Bout: “I’d Make Him Eat Canvas”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington recently slammed LeBron James, calming that “I’d make the NBA star eat canvas in half the amount of time”.

Adil Khan
Cross-sport boxing matches are the talk of the town these days, especially after YouTube star Jake Paul defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr card. The cruiserweight bout ended at the second round after The Problem Child surprised Robinson with a sensational KO which took social media by storm.

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson: Colby Covington calls out LeBron James

The Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight certainly caught the attention of UFC welterweight Colby Covington, who recently called out LeBron James to a boxing match. Taking to Twitter, Covington slammed James, calming that “I’d make him eat the canvas in half the amount of time”. He then took a shot at every NBA player, calling them the "softest and most privileged athletes on the planet”.

This is not the first time Covington has taken a shot at King James, who is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Previously, The Chaos had called LeBron James a “spineless coward” after LeBron and team protested against the shooting of Jacob Blake and the murder of George Floyd by boycotting the NBA playoffs. Not just that, Colby Covington also challenged James for an MMA match earlier, suggesting the NBA icon “wouldn’t last 10 seconds” against him in the octagon.

Covington is currently one of the most polarizing figures in MMA as he keeps drawing flak for the things he does outside the octagon. However, it should not be forgotten that he’s currently one of the best welterweights in the world. Thanks to his sensation win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington is ranked no.1 in the UFC welterweight rankings, next to champion Kamaru Usman.

Covington is a dominant striker who currently holds the MMA record of 16-2-0. After UFC Vegas 11, Covington called out Usman for a rematch and even challenged BMF champion Jorge Masvidal (welterweight #4). While talking about the same, UFC president Dana White revealed that the promotion is thinking of booking a match between The Chaos and Gamebred as Usman is currently busy with Gilbert Burns.

Image Source: Colby Covington/ Instagram, AP

First Published:
