Colby Covington Targets LeBron James After Jake Vs Nate Bout: “I’d Make Him Eat Canvas”

Cross-sport boxing matches are the talk of the town these days, especially after YouTube star Jake Paul defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr card. The cruiserweight bout ended at the second round after The Problem Child surprised Robinson with a sensational KO which took social media by storm.

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson: Colby Covington calls out LeBron James

The Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight certainly caught the attention of UFC welterweight Colby Covington, who recently called out LeBron James to a boxing match. Taking to Twitter, Covington slammed James, calming that “I’d make him eat the canvas in half the amount of time”. He then took a shot at every NBA player, calling them the "softest and most privileged athletes on the planet”.

Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor. I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet. #TysonJones #Facts — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 30, 2020

This is not the first time Covington has taken a shot at King James, who is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Previously, The Chaos had called LeBron James a “spineless coward” after LeBron and team protested against the shooting of Jacob Blake and the murder of George Floyd by boycotting the NBA playoffs. Not just that, Colby Covington also challenged James for an MMA match earlier, suggesting the NBA icon “wouldn’t last 10 seconds” against him in the octagon.

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

Covington is currently one of the most polarizing figures in MMA as he keeps drawing flak for the things he does outside the octagon. However, it should not be forgotten that he’s currently one of the best welterweights in the world. Thanks to his sensation win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington is ranked no.1 in the UFC welterweight rankings, next to champion Kamaru Usman.

Covington is a dominant striker who currently holds the MMA record of 16-2-0. After UFC Vegas 11, Covington called out Usman for a rematch and even challenged BMF champion Jorge Masvidal (welterweight #4). While talking about the same, UFC president Dana White revealed that the promotion is thinking of booking a match between The Chaos and Gamebred as Usman is currently busy with Gilbert Burns.

Image Source: Colby Covington/ Instagram, AP