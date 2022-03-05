Colby Covington Vs Jorge Masvidal Live Stream; How To Watch UFC 272 In India, US & UK?

Much to the joy of MMA fans, the UFC 272 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 06 at 8:30 AM IST. The event is scheduled to be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view event will witness a total of five fights in the main event, which includes the much-awaited showdown between American MMA professional Jorge Masvidal and his fellow American counterpart Colby Covington.

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal and other Fight Cards

Main Card:

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal- Welterweight bout

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev- Lightweight bout

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell- Featherweight bout

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira- Welterweight bout

Greg Hardy vs Serghei Spivac- Heavyweight bout

Prelims:

Jamie Mullarkey vs Jalin Turner- Lightweight bout

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan- Women’s strawweight bout

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu- Light heavyweight bout

Mariya Agapova vs Maryna Moroz- Women’s flyweight bout

Early Prelims:

Brian Kelleher vs Umar Nurmagomedov- Featherweight bout

Tim Elliott vs Tagir Ulanbekov- Flyweight bout

Jessica Eye vs Manon Fiorot- Women’s flyweight bout

Erick Gonzalez vs Devonte Smith- Lightweight bout

Dustin Jacoby vs Michal Oleksiejczuk- Light heavyweight bout

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal live stream

UFC fans in India can catch the live action of UFC 272 by tuning in to Sony TEN 1/2 (English) and Sony TEN 3(Hindi) channels. The live streaming of the fight will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, UFC fans in the United States can watch UFC 272 by tuning in to the live broadcast by ESPN+. The event is available at PPV price for existing ESPN+ subscribers at $74.99 per year, whereas non-subscribers can buy the UFC Bundle to watch it on ESPN+ after paying $99.98. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 PM ET on Saturday in the US while BT Sport has broadcasting rights in the UK.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal records

Colby Covington has participated in a total of 19 fights with a record of 16-3 while Jorge Masvidal has fought in 50 games with a record of 35-15.

Image: Instagram/ Gamebredfighter