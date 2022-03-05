Colby Covington Vs Jorge Masvidal Live Stream; How To Watch UFC 272 In India, US & UK?

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/ Gamebredfighter
Much to the joy of MMA fans, the UFC 272 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 06 at 8:30 AM IST. The event is scheduled to be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pay-per-view event will witness a total of five fights in the main event, which includes the much-awaited showdown between American MMA professional Jorge Masvidal and his fellow American counterpart Colby Covington.
Main Card:
Prelims:
Early Prelims:
UFC fans in India can catch the live action of UFC 272 by tuning in to Sony TEN 1/2 (English) and Sony TEN 3(Hindi) channels. The live streaming of the fight will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Meanwhile, UFC fans in the United States can watch UFC 272 by tuning in to the live broadcast by ESPN+. The event is available at PPV price for existing ESPN+ subscribers at $74.99 per year, whereas non-subscribers can buy the UFC Bundle to watch it on ESPN+ after paying $99.98. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 PM ET on Saturday in the US while BT Sport has broadcasting rights in the UK.
Colby Covington has participated in a total of 19 fights with a record of 16-3 while Jorge Masvidal has fought in 50 games with a record of 35-15.