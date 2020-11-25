Cole Tucker And Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Together On A Romantic Date, Social Media Erupts

Social media erupted on Wednesday after Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker was pictured with Hollywood actress and High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens. The former Disney Channel star had recently sparked rumours of being with Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, but those links quickly died down after Cole Tucker and Hudgens were spotted together having dinner. The 31-year-old is reportedly back in the dating scene after splitting up with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Austin Butler.

Vanessa Hudgens boyfriend? Hollywood star spotted having romantic dinner with MLB star Cole Tucker

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens were pictured at the restaurant Pace in Laurel Canyon sending social media into a frenzy. According to an eye witness who spilt the beans to E! News, the duo had a romantic dinner outside under the stars while sharing wine and food and during a two-hour meal. The same night, Hudgens uploaded a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Date night," though didn't specifically say she was on a date with Tucker.

Vanessa Hudgens and Pirates player Cole Tucker pic.twitter.com/TN2zABzK5H — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) November 23, 2020

Pictures of the duo were soon on social media, with Vanessa sporting a black dress under a fuzzy grey coat for her night out while Cole wore Nike sneakers, denim jeans, a matching sweater and beanie. Both Vanessa and Cole were seen holding hands as they walked out of the restaurant, with Hudgens smiling, hugging the 24-year-old Pittsburgh shortstop. Amidst the Vanessa Hudgens dating rumours, both have remained tight-lipped on the situation.

vanessa hudgens and cole tucker are already my favorite couple, i'm so happy for them 🥺 — 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 (@somewhreinny) November 23, 2020

Cole Tucker out here going on dates with Vanessa Hudgens : pic.twitter.com/FSSyJYVg66 — Ryan Simpson (@RyanSimpson20) November 23, 2020

Cole Tucker going on a date with Vanessa Hudgens is the greatest accomplishment of any Pirates player in 20 years — josh james’ fastball (@houstonastrhoes) November 23, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens broke up with Austin Butler in January after the couple had been together for almost nine years. At the time, an insider told People that Vanessa and Austin’s relationship had been slowly fading and while breakups are tough, the 31-year-old was not one to sit around and mope and was happy and excited about life.

As for Tucker, the Pirates star has long been a fan of "High School Musical" and had told The Athletic last season that he begged his parents to let him watch the premiere of the movie. The 24-year-old had also tweeted in 2012 that he was looking for a girl who's down to watch High School Musical with him. Turns out eight years later, he might have finally found the perfect match.

In search of: A girl who's down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back. — Cole Tucker (@cotuck) January 2, 2012

(Image Courtesy: Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens Instagram)