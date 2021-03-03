Cole Tucker Opens Up About Relationship With Vanessa Hudgens, Calls Actor 'Awesome'

Last month, Pittsburgh Pirates star Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens made their relationship official. Hudgens posted about Tucker on Valentine's Day, following which the MLB star also made a post on Instagram. While talking to the reporters recently, the shortstop spoke about his relationship with the High School Musical star, opening up about his love for her.

Also read | Cole Tucker net worth: How much does the Pittsburg Pirates star make in the MLB?

Who is Vanessa Hudgens dating? MLB star Cole Tucker on his relationship with Hudgens

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool," Tucker said (as per KDKA). "She's awesome". He spoke while at training, stating that Hudgens might soon visit their facility. However, he hopes she receives the same treatment other players' partners do.

"I love her, but I don't want it to be like, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa,'" he stated. For Tucker, he does not want to make a big deal out of her visit. He added that he does not want to be treated differently, like when Mitch Keller or Ke'Bryan Hayes have their partners over.

While they confirmed their relationship this year, the couple has been dating for a few months now. They were once spotted in November, holding hands and hugging while spending some time in Los Angeles. While Tucker was not confirmed by Hudgens, she shared a photo with a caption reading "Date night".

"It's you, it's me, it's us," Hudgens wrote on Valentine's Day, sharing a photo of her and Tucker kissing. Tucker even replied in the comments before sharing a post of his own to wish Hudgens.

Also read | Vanessa Hudgens makes relationship with Cole Tucker Instagram official, says, 'it's us'

Who was Vanessa Hudgens dating before Cole Tucker?

Before Tucker, Hudgens was in a relationship with Austin Butler for nine years before they split last year in January. Before their split, they had apparently contemplated getting engaged. As per PEOPLE, an insider spoke about their relationship 'slowly fading' away and did not even realise it was happening. While the breakup was not easy, Hudgens was happy and excited about life.

Also read | Vanessa Hudgens confirms dating rumours after Valentine's Day post for Cole Tucker

Cole Tucker MLB stats

The 24-year-old shortstop was signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019. He has played 93 games for the team, hitting three home runs in his MLB career. He was the 24th over selection in the 2014 MLB Draft. As per reports, he earns $575,000 per year.

Also read | Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are officially dating now: Reports

(Image credits: Cole Tucker Instagram)