Colin Kaepernick, Ben & Jerry's Collaborate For New 'Change The Whirled' Ice Cream Flavour

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and popular ice cream and frozen yoghurt brand Ben & Jerry’s have teamed up together for a new ice cream flavour. The announcement was made by Colin Kaepernick on his social media handles, as he shared how the new ice cream flavour will continue to help the social justice causes he stands for. Ever since he refused to stand during the national anthem in August 2016, Colin Kaepernick has become one of the most vocal voices in the sporting world when it comes to generating awareness on systematic oppression and police brutality.

Ben & Jerry’s team up for new Colin Kaepernick ice cream

The new ice cream was revealed by Ben & Jerry’s on Thursday, as it launched the “Change the Whirled” vegan ice cream. The Colin Kaepernick ice cream is a vegan ice cream made with sunflower butter, featuring a caramel base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls. Announcing their collaboration with Colin Kaepernick, Ben & Jerry’s declared that the new non-dairy ice cream will be released in 2021 and will have the quarterback’s face on it.

Speaking to USA Today Sports, Chris Miller, Ben & Jerry’s head of global activism strategy talked about the importance of launching the Colin Kaepernick ice cream. Miller explained that the new ice cream will help them normalize and reinforce the ideas Colin Kaepernick stands for, while allowing them to take it to a mainstream, general audience. In a written statement, the company also praised Colin Kaepernick for representing the values of equity and justice.

Colin Kaepernick reveals Ben & Jerry’s ice cream branding

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice!



Today, we're excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021!



100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry's pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

The 33-year-old himself took to his social media handles to reveal the look of the new ice cream. The former San Francisco 49ers star also declared that he will be donating all the proceeds from the ice cream sale to his “Know Your Rights” organization. The organization is involved in teaching Black and Brown children about how to deal with police interaction, while also aiming to advance the liberation and well-being of their communities.

Colin Kaepernick endorsements: Is Colin Kaepernick vegan?

The new Colin Kaepernick ice cream is vegan, just like the NFL icon. The 33-year-old has been a long-time proponent of veganism and has been on the diet for about five years. The NFL star in the past has spoken about how the switch in the diet has helped him, making his stronger and fitter.

The Colin Kaepernick and Ben & Jerry’s collaboration becomes the latest in a series of brand endorsements that the 33-year-old is part of. Despite not playing football since 2016, Colin Kaepernick was the face of the famous Nike “Just Do It” campaign in 2018. The other Colin Kaepernick endorsements include his multi-million deals with brands like Jaguar, McDonald’s, Beats By Dre headphones amongst others.

