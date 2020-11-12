Colts Vs Titans Live Stream, Prediction, H2H, Fantasy Picks, NFL Preview

Quick links:
Frank Reich's Indianapolis Colts will face Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans at the LP Field on Thursday, November 12. The NFL Week 10 game between the Colts and the Titans is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 pm ET (Friday, 6:50 am IST). Here's a look at the Colts vs Titans team news, Colts vs Titans live stream details and our Colts vs Titans prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated game.
The Indianapolis Colts are currently in second place in the AFC South with five wins and three defeats so far. The Colts suffered a 24-10 defeat at the hands of Lamar Jackson's Ravens on Saturday, a loss that proved just how slim the margin of error is for the Colts' offence. Frank Reich's side will be keen on getting back to winning ways when they face the Titans on Thursday.
On the other hand, the Tennessee Titans are at the top of the AFC South table with six wins and two defeats from their nine games so far. Mike Vrabel's side recorded a 24-17 win against the Chicago Bears on Saturday after suffering defeat against the Bengals the previous weekend. Based on the recent form of both teams our Colts vs Titans prediction is a win for the Titans.
The Colts have a clear advantage in the H2H record. In 51 meetings between these two sides, the Colts have registered 34 wins. The Titans have won 17 games against the Colts.
The Colts will be without Jack Doyle on Thursday while Alie-Cox also remains a doubt.
Wednesday’s injury report is only an estimation of a player’s participation if there was a practice. pic.twitter.com/l2dK4bBZtE— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 11, 2020
For the Titans, Adoree' Jackson, MyCole Pruitt, Adam Humphries and Dane Cruikshank are out.
#Titans Injury Report presented by @FBHealthPlans— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 11, 2020
Wednesday | Week 10 | #INDvsTEN
Get your popcorn. 🍿 #INDvsTEN— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 12, 2020
📺: @NFLonFOX/@nflnetwork/@SportsOnPrime pic.twitter.com/DYzn9ZqWuC
In the USA, the Colts vs Titans live telecast will be available on FOX. The Colts vs Titans live stream will be available on fuboTV. There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the Colts vs Titans game in India. Live streaming of the game, however, will be available on FanCode.
