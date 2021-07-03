Commonwealth Archery, Shooting Championships 2022 Cancelled Due To COVID-19

The Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships, which were scheduled to be held in Chandigarh in the year 2022 have now been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. The announcement was made mutually by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Commonwealth Games India (CGI).

CGF President Dame Louise Martin in a press release said, "We are disappointed that the 2022 Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships will no longer take place. However, this is the right decision to take in the current climate. Despite this news, there are numerous key learnings that will benefit our ongoing work as we look to innovate and create new Commonwealth Sports Properties. The Chandigarh 2002 concept has identified exciting opportunities regarding future co-hosting possibilities that we must explore."

"We very much are looking forward to welcoming Team India to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," he added. The decision has been made after a careful evaluation of certain factors concerning the event. The news has brought a shadow of disappointment among the fans.

Commonwealth Games 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games were scheduled to be held in Birmingham except for Archery and Shooting Championships which were supposed to held in Chandigarh, India. It was planned to have championships for both these sports six months before the Games in January,2022 and the medals were to be added later to the main event’s tally.

The Championships were a part of an agreement between the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and CGI. The cost for the Shooting Championships was taken over by the National Rifle Association of India whereas, the expenses for the Archery event had to be taken care of by the Indian government. It was last year when the decision for conducting holding a separate Archery and Shooting Championship was taken.

The country has been facing the third wave of COVID-19 resulting in a large number of infections every day and several people dying. Also, the new Delta variant has caused a spike in the number of cases in India. In such a condition, active vaccination drive plays a key role in monitoring the condition and protecting people as the pandemic unfolds.

