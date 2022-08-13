Commonwealth Games 2022 Medallists Gear Up To Meet PM Modi At His Residence; See Pics

Quick links:
Commonwealth Games 2022 contingent were given warm welcome ahead of their meeting with PM Modi.
India's veteran TT star Achanta Sharath Kamal, squash star Joshna Chinappa and other players pose for picture ahead of their visit to PM Modi's residence.
Indian badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy pose with table tennis contingent before meeting PM Modi.
India women's cricket team players pose for pictures ahead of their meeting with PM Modi. The women's cricket team won a silver medal at Commonwealth Games 2022.
India women's hockey team, who won a historic bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 after beating New Zealand in a penalty shootout, gather for a group picture.
India Lawn Bowls team are set to meet PM after the women's team won a historic gold medal which was the country's first-ever medal in the sport.
India's athletic contingent had a good outing at CWG 2022 with Murali Sreeshankar, Tejaswin Shankar, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker winning historic medals.
Indian wrestling had the most successful outing during the Commonwealth Games 2022 winning all 12 medals on offer.
The Indian weightlifting contingent had a successful outing winning 10 medals which included 3 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.