Commonwealth Games 2022 Medallists Gear Up To Meet PM Modi At His Residence; See Pics

At the recent Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian athletes won a total of 61 medals which included 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronze medals.

Commonwealth Games 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 contingent were given warm welcome ahead of their meeting with PM Modi. 

Commonwealth Games 2022
India's veteran TT star Achanta Sharath Kamal, squash star Joshna Chinappa and other players pose for picture ahead of their visit to PM Modi's residence. 

Commonwealth Games 2022
Indian badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy pose with table tennis contingent before meeting PM Modi.

Commonwealth Games 2022
India women's cricket team players pose for pictures ahead of their meeting with PM Modi. The women's cricket team won a silver medal at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022
India women's hockey team, who won a historic bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 after beating New Zealand in a penalty shootout, gather for a group picture.

Commonwealth Games 2022
India Lawn Bowls team are set to meet PM after the women's team won a historic gold medal which was the country's first-ever medal in the sport. 

Commonwealth Games 2022
India's athletic contingent had a good outing at CWG 2022 with Murali Sreeshankar, Tejaswin Shankar, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker winning historic medals.

Commonwealth Games 2022
Indian wrestling had the most successful outing during the Commonwealth Games 2022 winning all 12 medals on offer.

Commonwealth Games 2022
The Indian weightlifting contingent had a successful outing winning 10 medals which included 3 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Commonwealth Games 2022
The Indian para-contingent won a total of three medals during CWG 2022. While Sudhir won gold medals in para powerlifting, the table tennis team won one gold and one bronze.

