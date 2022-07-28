Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch, TV Timings

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are all set to kick off with a grand opening ceremony scheduled to be held on Thursday. About 25 Indian athletes from the Indian contingent at the CWG 2022 will take part in the opening ceremony before the quadrennial event officially begins on Friday. India men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be India’s flag bearers during the opening ceremony on Thursday.

A 322-strong Indian contingent has traveled to Birmingham for the coveted tournament, which features 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff. While India’s overall tally at the CWG stands at 503 medals, India will look to better their record of earning 66 medals in the previous edition of the CWG at Gold Coast. The tally of 66 medals for India at the Gold Coast CWG 2022 included 26 gold medals, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals. This is the first time that women’s T20 cricket has been introduced as an event in the tournament.

When will the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham begin?

The opening ceremony for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to begin at 7 PM UK time and 11:30 PM IST on Thursday. The opening ceremony will feature English band Duran Duran entertaining the masses.

How to watch the live telecast of the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

Sports fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the opening ceremony for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 by tuning in to the broadcast by Sony Pictures Network, which has acquired the rights to broadcast CWG 2022 in India. The live telecast will be available on the SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4, and SONY TEN 4 HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the opening ceremony for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on the application and website of SonyLIV.

More about the Indian contingent in CWG 2022

Shooting and archery are not a part of the event this time, which might result in a reduced tally of medals for India. At the same time, the Tokyo Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra announced his withdrawal from CWG 2022 due to groin injury. Chopra scripted history by earning his maiden World Championships medal last week.

(Image: @birminghamcg22/Instagram)