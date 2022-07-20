Commonwealth Games 2022: PM Modi Interacts With CWG-bound Indian Contingent; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with the Birmingham-bound Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022, through a virtual conference. PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the 322-strong contingent, which includes 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff. Various members of the Indian contingent have already reached Birmingham in the past few days, while others would reach the venue before the formal opening of the tournament on July 23.

PM spoke with 3000m men's steeplechaser Avinash Sable, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli, women's hockey player Salima Tete, cyclist David Beckham and para shot putter Sharmila among others in the virtual interactive session. Highlighting the fact that they have made the country proud, PM Modi enquired how the athletes have overcome impediments in life.

'Koi nahi hai takkar mein, kaha pare ho chakkar mein': PM Modi to CWG 2022 athletes

Prior to his virtual interaction with the Commonwealth Games 2022-bound contingent, PM Modi explained how the Indian athletes have the opportunity to showcase their dominance before the entire world in the next ten days.

“Many of you have already represented India in bigger sports events and have brought glory to the nation. Similarly around this time as well, the coaches and support staff are equally pumped up. Those who have the experience of playing in the Commonwealth Games, they have the chance to test themselves again. The 65 athletes who are representing India for the first time, I believe they will also leave a mark in the tournament. There is a very popular saying, 'Koi nahi hai takkar mein, kaha pare ho chakkar mein', live by this,” he asserted.

"I joined Indian Army in 2012 and did normal duty for four years. After that I took up athletics. The hard army training and the tough Siachen Glacier posting helped me a lot during competitions," said Avinash Sable, who was the first among others to interact with PM Modi. He further added, "In my event there are a lot of obstacles, we have to jump through hurdles similar to army training-like crawling."

PM Modi interacts with CWG 2022-bound athletes: Sourav Ganguly, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen among attendees

The virtual interaction was also attended by the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Olympic double medallist PV Sindhu, women's national cricket team coach Ramesh Powar, women's hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, Rio Games bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik, boxers Shiva Thapa and Sumit, shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen.

Wishing our dynamic contingent the very best for @birminghamcg22. https://t.co/YkIAkPFrEN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, speaking to badminton star Treesa Jolly, PM enquired about her bond with Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand’s daughter Gayatri, asking how she would celebrate after returning to India from Birmingham. He also made a special mention of Singapore Open 2022 winner PV Sindhu, recalling how she celebrated her Tokyo Olympics feat by sharing an ice-cream with PM Modi.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian contingent for the CWG 2022 includes other top athletes of India like Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Dutee Chand, among others. The CWG is scheduled to take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 with a total of 215 Indian athletes participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines in total.