Commonwealth Games: Full List Of Indian Athletes Who Have Qualified For Birmingham 2022

India is all set to make its 18th appearance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28. With the tournament just around the corner, the Indian athletes will participate in nine out of the 20 sports/disciplines at the event. A total of 147 athletes have qualified for the mega sporting event, including the likes of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team.
Cricket will make its debut at the event, and will be played in the T20 format. The Indian women’s cricket team has qualified on the basis of the ICC rankings and are drawn against Pakistan, Australia and Barbados in Group A. While athletes also participate in disciplines like badminton, boxing, athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, hockey, triathlon and table tennis, here’s the complete list of Indian athletes to qualify for the tournament in their respective events.
The Athletic Federation of India announced a 37-member Indian athletics team for the Commonwealth Games 2022. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will lead the team, which also consists of veterans like Hima Das and Dutte Chand. Out of the 37, 19 members are men, while 18 are women athletes.
India’s weightlifting team for the mega event will be led by Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu. She will be leading the 12-member Indian weightlifting squad who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022.
India’s top badminton stars PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are all set to represent India in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Having qualified on the basis of the world badminton rankings, they have huge expectations on their shoulder, heading into the tournament. A 10-member Indian badminton squad will travel to Birmingham for competing in the event.
An 8-member India men’s boxing team and a 4-member India women’s boxing team will travel to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Men’s Boxing
Women’s Boxing
Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to lead the India women’s cricket team in the CWG 2022. A total of 8 teams will be representing their countries in the event. Alongside hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados, and Srilanka will participate in the event. India was one of the 5 teams to automatically qualify for the event due to their rankings.
The India men’s and women’s hockey teams qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 on the basis of the FIH rankings. Both teams will be locking horns in the 10-team affairs.
Indian men’s hockey team:
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defender: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (C), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma
Top Indian wrestlers like Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia qualified for the tournament by winning their respective matches at the national selection trials held in New Delhi. They will now travel to Birmingham alongside 10 other athletes in the sport.
Men’s Wrestling:
Women’s Wrestling: