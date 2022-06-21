Commonwealth Games: Full List Of Indian Athletes Who Have Qualified For Birmingham 2022

India is all set to make its 18th appearance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28. With the tournament just around the corner, the Indian athletes will participate in nine out of the 20 sports/disciplines at the event. A total of 147 athletes have qualified for the mega sporting event, including the likes of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team.

Cricket will make its debut at the event, and will be played in the T20 format. The Indian women’s cricket team has qualified on the basis of the ICC rankings and are drawn against Pakistan, Australia and Barbados in Group A. While athletes also participate in disciplines like badminton, boxing, athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, hockey, triathlon and table tennis, here’s the complete list of Indian athletes to qualify for the tournament in their respective events.

Athletics

The Athletic Federation of India announced a 37-member Indian athletics team for the Commonwealth Games 2022. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will lead the team, which also consists of veterans like Hima Das and Dutte Chand. Out of the 37, 19 members are men, while 18 are women athletes.

Avinash Sable – men’s 3000m steeplechase

Nitender Rawat – men’s marathon

M Sreeshankar – men’s long Jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya – men’s long Jump

Abdulla Aboobacker – men’s triple jump

Praveen Chithravel – men’s triple jump

Eldhose Paul – men’s triple jump

Tajinderpal Singh Toor – men’s shot put

Neeraj Chopra – men’s javelin throw

DP Manu – men’s javelin throw

Rohit Yadav – men’s javelin throw

Sandeep Kumar – men’s 10km race walk

Amit Khatri – men’s 10km race walk

Amoj Jacob – men’s 4x400m relay

Noah Nirmal Tom – men’s 4x400m relay

Arokia Rajiv – men’s 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal – men’s 4x400m relay

Naganathan Pandi – men’s 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh – men’s 4x400m relay

Dhanalakshmi Sekar – women’s 100m and 4x100m relay

Jyothi Yarraji – women’s 100m hurdles

Aishwarya B – women’s long jump and triple jump

Ancy Sojan – women’s long jump

Manpreet Kaur – women’s shot put

Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon – women’s discus throw

Seema Punia – women’s discus throw

Annu Rani – women’s javelin throw

Shilpa Rani – women’s javelin throw

Manju Bala Singh – women’s hammer throw

Sarita Romit Singh – women’s hammer throw

Bhawna Jat – women’s 10km race walk

Priyanka Goswami – women’s 10km race walk

Hima Das – women’s 4x100m relay

Dutee Chand – women’s 4x100m relay

Srabani Nanda – women’s 4x100m relay

MV Jilna – women’s 4x100m relay

NS Simi – women’s 4x100m relay

Weightlifting

India’s weightlifting team for the mega event will be led by Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu. She will be leading the 12-member Indian weightlifting squad who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Mirabai Chanu – women’s 55kg

Bindyarani Devi – women’s 59kg

Popy Hazarika – women’s 64kg

Usha Kumara – women’s 87kg

Purnima Pandey – women’s +87kg

Sanket Mahadev – men’s 55kg

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh – men’s 55kg

Jeremy Lalrinnunga – men’s 67kg

Achinta Sheuli – men’s 73kg

Ajay Singh – men’s 81kg

Vikas Thakur – men’s 96kg

Ragala Venkat Rahul – men’s 96kg

Badminton

India’s top badminton stars PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are all set to represent India in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Having qualified on the basis of the world badminton rankings, they have huge expectations on their shoulder, heading into the tournament. A 10-member Indian badminton squad will travel to Birmingham for competing in the event.

PV Sindhu (women’s)

Aakarshi Kashyap (women’s)

Treesa Jolly (women’s)

Gayatri Gopichand (women’s)

Ashwini Ponappa (women’s)

Lakshya Sen (men’s)

Kidambi Srikanth (men’s)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (men’s)

Chirag Shetty (men’s)

B Sumeeth Reddy (men’s)

Boxing

An 8-member India men’s boxing team and a 4-member India women’s boxing team will travel to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Men’s Boxing

Amit Panghal – men’s 51kg

Mohammad Hussamuddin – men’s 57kg

Shiva Thapa – men’s 63.5kg

Rohit Tokas – men’s 67kg

Sumit Kundu – men’s 75kg

Ashish Chaudhary – men’s 80kg

Sanjeet – men’s 92kg

Sagar – men’s 92+kg

Women’s Boxing

Nitu – women’s 48kg

Nikhat Zareen – women’s 50kg

Jaismine – women’s 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain – women’s 70kg

Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to lead the India women’s cricket team in the CWG 2022. A total of 8 teams will be representing their countries in the event. Alongside hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados, and Srilanka will participate in the event. India was one of the 5 teams to automatically qualify for the event due to their rankings.

Hockey

The India men’s and women’s hockey teams qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 on the basis of the FIH rankings. Both teams will be locking horns in the 10-team affairs.

Indian men’s hockey team:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defender: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (C), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Wrestling

Top Indian wrestlers like Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia qualified for the tournament by winning their respective matches at the national selection trials held in New Delhi. They will now travel to Birmingham alongside 10 other athletes in the sport.

Men’s Wrestling:

Ravi Kumar Dahiya – men’s 57kg

Bajrang Punia – men’s 65kg

Naveen – men’s 74kg

Deepak Punia – men’s 86kg

Deepak – men’s 97kg

Mohit Grewal (125kg)

Women’s Wrestling:

Pooja Gehlot – women’s 50kg

Vinesh Phogat – women’s 53kg

Anshu Malik – women’s 57kg

Sakshi Malik – women’s 62kg

Divya Kakran – women’s 68kg

Pooja Sihag – women’s 76kg

(Image: PTI/@birminghamcg22/Twitter)