Commonwealth Games: Full List Of Indian Athletes Who Have Qualified For Birmingham 2022

Here's the complete list of Indian athletes who have qualified for representing India in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which will begin on July 28.

Commonwealth Games

India is all set to make its 18th appearance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28. With the tournament just around the corner, the Indian athletes will participate in nine out of the 20 sports/disciplines at the event. A total of 147 athletes have qualified for the mega sporting event, including the likes of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team. 

Cricket will make its debut at the event, and will be played in the T20 format. The Indian women’s cricket team has qualified on the basis of the ICC rankings and are drawn against Pakistan, Australia and Barbados in Group A. While athletes also participate in disciplines like badminton, boxing, athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, hockey, triathlon and table tennis, here’s the complete list of Indian athletes to qualify for the tournament in their respective events. 

Athletics

The Athletic Federation of India announced a 37-member Indian athletics team for the Commonwealth Games 2022. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will lead the team, which also consists of veterans like Hima Das and Dutte Chand. Out of the 37, 19 members are men, while 18 are women athletes.

  • Avinash Sable – men’s 3000m steeplechase
  • Nitender Rawat – men’s marathon
  • M Sreeshankar – men’s long Jump
  • Muhammed Anees Yahiya – men’s long Jump
  • Abdulla Aboobacker – men’s triple jump
  • Praveen Chithravel – men’s triple jump
  • Eldhose Paul – men’s triple jump
  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor – men’s shot put
  • Neeraj Chopra – men’s javelin throw
  • DP Manu – men’s javelin throw
  • Rohit Yadav – men’s javelin throw
  • Sandeep Kumar – men’s 10km race walk
  • Amit Khatri – men’s 10km race walk
  • Amoj Jacob – men’s 4x400m relay
  • Noah Nirmal Tom – men’s 4x400m relay
  • Arokia Rajiv – men’s 4x400m relay
  • Muhammed Ajmal – men’s 4x400m relay
  • Naganathan Pandi – men’s 4x400m relay
  • Rajesh Ramesh – men’s 4x400m relay
  • Dhanalakshmi Sekar – women’s 100m and 4x100m relay
  • Jyothi Yarraji – women’s 100m hurdles
  • Aishwarya B – women’s long jump and triple jump
  • Ancy Sojan – women’s long jump
  • Manpreet Kaur – women’s shot put
  • Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon – women’s discus throw
  • Seema Punia – women’s discus throw
  • Annu Rani – women’s javelin throw
  • Shilpa Rani – women’s javelin throw
  • Manju Bala Singh – women’s hammer throw
  • Sarita Romit Singh – women’s hammer throw
  • Bhawna Jat – women’s 10km race walk
  • Priyanka Goswami – women’s 10km race walk
  • Hima Das – women’s 4x100m relay
  • Dutee Chand – women’s 4x100m relay
  • Srabani Nanda – women’s 4x100m relay
  • MV Jilna – women’s 4x100m relay
  • NS Simi – women’s 4x100m relay

Weightlifting

India’s weightlifting team for the mega event will be led by Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu. She will be leading the 12-member Indian weightlifting squad who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

  • Mirabai Chanu – women’s 55kg
  • Bindyarani Devi – women’s 59kg
  • Popy Hazarika – women’s 64kg
  • Usha Kumara – women’s 87kg
  • Purnima Pandey – women’s +87kg
  • Sanket Mahadev – men’s 55kg
  • Chanambam Rishikanta Singh – men’s 55kg
  • Jeremy Lalrinnunga – men’s 67kg
  • Achinta Sheuli – men’s 73kg
  • Ajay Singh – men’s 81kg
  • Vikas Thakur – men’s 96kg
  • Ragala Venkat Rahul – men’s 96kg

Badminton

India’s top badminton stars PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are all set to represent India in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Having qualified on the basis of the world badminton rankings, they have huge expectations on their shoulder, heading into the tournament. A 10-member Indian badminton squad will travel to Birmingham for competing in the event.

  • PV Sindhu (women’s)
  • Aakarshi Kashyap (women’s)
  • Treesa Jolly (women’s)
  • Gayatri Gopichand (women’s)
  • Ashwini Ponappa (women’s)
  • Lakshya Sen (men’s)
  • Kidambi Srikanth (men’s)
  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (men’s)
  • Chirag Shetty (men’s)
  • B Sumeeth Reddy (men’s)

Boxing 

An 8-member India men’s boxing team and a 4-member India women’s boxing team will travel to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Men’s Boxing

  • Amit Panghal – men’s 51kg
  • Mohammad Hussamuddin – men’s 57kg
  • Shiva Thapa – men’s 63.5kg
  • Rohit Tokas – men’s 67kg
  • Sumit Kundu – men’s 75kg
  • Ashish Chaudhary – men’s 80kg
  • Sanjeet – men’s 92kg
  • Sagar – men’s 92+kg

Women’s Boxing

  • Nitu – women’s 48kg
  • Nikhat Zareen – women’s 50kg
  • Jaismine – women’s 60kg
  • Lovlina Borgohain – women’s 70kg

Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to lead the India women’s cricket team in the CWG 2022. A total of 8 teams will be representing their countries in the event. Alongside hosts England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados, and Srilanka will participate in the event. India was one of the 5 teams to automatically qualify for the event due to their rankings.

Hockey

The India men’s and women’s hockey teams qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 on the basis of the FIH rankings. Both teams will be locking horns in the 10-team affairs. 

Indian men’s hockey team:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defender: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (C), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Wrestling

Top Indian wrestlers like Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia qualified for the tournament by winning their respective matches at the national selection trials held in New Delhi. They will now travel to Birmingham alongside 10 other athletes in the sport. 

Men’s Wrestling:

  • Ravi Kumar Dahiya – men’s 57kg
  • Bajrang Punia – men’s 65kg
  • Naveen – men’s 74kg
  • Deepak Punia – men’s 86kg
  • Deepak – men’s 97kg
  • Mohit Grewal (125kg)

Women’s Wrestling:

  • Pooja Gehlot – women’s 50kg
  • Vinesh Phogat – women’s 53kg
  • Anshu Malik – women’s 57kg
  • Sakshi Malik – women’s 62kg
  • Divya Kakran – women’s 68kg
  • Pooja Sihag – women’s 76kg

