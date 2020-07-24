Commonwealth Nation's Secretary-General Hails Fit India Movement

Commonwealth of Nation's Secretary-General Patricia Scotland lauded India's Fit India Movement at the Global Ministerial Forum on Friday as a unique initiative to fight the Covid 19 pandemic.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the Ministerial Forum of Commonwealth countries to share India’s road to the resumption of sport, post-Covid 19, and also to contribute to the creation of a collaborative sports policy in the post-pandemic era.

“I would like to inform all ministers on this forum that a very important programme, the Fit India Movement, was launched by our Honourable Prime Minister last year, and it has been very useful in fighting the pandemic since building fitness and immunity is crucial during these COVID times. India has successfully created awareness about the importance of staying fit through a series of dedicated online programmes for citizens on fitness and well-being, all through the pandemic. Experts have shared their advice on health, nutrition, exercises that citizens of all age groups has used successfully. As members of Commonwealth nations, we need to stand in solidarity on all issues, especially at a time like this. I am glad to be on this forum with all other Commonwealth nations to collaborate on the way forward. Most of the points raised here by Ministers from other countries are similar to that of India’s. However, there are some significant learnings and achievements that we have had during this period, which I would like to share," Rijiju said,

Hailing the collaborative spirit of the commonwealth nations, Rijiju said, “I must thank the Commonwealth Games Committee for agreeing to add the disciplines of shooting and archery to the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Though these competitions will be held in India and not in the UK, but I still thank the committee for heeding India’s request and feel that this kind of accommodative attitude can strengthen the bond of the Commonwealth Nations.”

