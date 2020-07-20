Complaint Against Rajeev Mehta Filed In Ministry For Violating Sports Code

It seems that most of the Indian Olympic Association officials have in some way or the other violated the sports code with a complaint now filed against its secretary Rajeev Mehta for holding multiple positions in different sports federations.

In a letter to Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, a copy of which is with Republic TV, IOA Associate Executive Council member Bholanath Singh alleges, "It has been observed that Rajeev Mehta is holding posts in various State level Sports organizations besides holding the post in National Level sports organizations. The website of Uttarakhand Sports Department indicates that Mehta is holding the post of President, Uttaranchal Olympic Association and President of Uttaranchal State Football Association. It has also been noted that his wife Deepa Mehta is also holding post of President Uttaranchal Swimming Association. Besides above Rajeev Mehta is holding the Post of Director in all the Districts of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand. In other words, he is omnipresent in the field of Cricket in Uttarakhand. It is noted that Rajeev Mehta, the Secretary-General, IOA is holding directorship in as many as 14 district cricket associations in Uttarakhand."

He further alleged, "In additional to above Shri Rajeev Mehta is presently holding the post of Secretary-General,

Indian Olympic Association and President, Fencing Association. Besides this, he is the Chairman of the Indian Kho-Kho Federation and President of the Asian Kho-Kho Federation. Till recently he was also President of Luge Federation of India and now he has made his wife, Deepa Mehta as President of Luge Federation of India. He has also made his wife, Deepa Mehta Director in the International Kho-Kho Federation of India."

Read the email here:

Allegations of financial irregularities

Bholanath also made serious allegations of financial irregularities. "Various complaints have been filed indicating irregularities in the organizations in which Rajeev Mehta is holding some post. It has been noted that he on commercial/monetary considerations is managing winning of elections of certain businessmen or place such businessmen otherwise in management of Federations. The glaring example in this regard is of the President Ski and Snowboard India. It is reported that the President of this Federation stays abroad most of the time and only uses this post as a feather in his hat and for enjoying foreign trips."

He finally accused him of the violations od Sports Code. "His elections as President, Fencing Association of India (FAI) are in violation of Sports Code, 2011 as there were three votes for each State Member. Recently in the case of the Rowing Federation of India (RFI), the Ministry has not accepted the elections of RFI, and RFI was required to hold fresh elections. FAI has also allowed casting of votes to intuitional members, which is also against the Sports Code, 2011."

