Complaint Letter Filed With CBI Against KAI Officials For Corruption And Benami Deals

A serious complaint letter has been filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against most of the top officials of the Karate Association of India for their role in corruption, misappropriation of funds, forgery, cheating, fraud, and 'Benami transaction'.

The complaint letter dated June 26, a copy of which is accessed by Republic TV, has been filed by KAI general secretary Mohandas Vellukutti. It said:

"I had given a complaint to Director General of Police Kerala State regarding a suspicious money transfer to an account number related with Mr Bhaskaran A/C 67044242679 Indira Nagar Branch Adyar, Chennai and Mr Venugopal. It was only forwarded to the police based on the suspicion about the usage of the money. The special branch was taken into enquiry and found that about Rs 3,16,000 received by Binamy account for Karate Association of India. I came to know that, the amount transferred from Kerala state through ATM , and others were to the Binami accounts of Karate Association of India and Mr Thiagarajan and Mr Bharath Sharma who were the Directors of Karate Association of India a National sports federation recognised by Government

of India Sports Ministry. And came to know that Bhaskaran and Venugopal are the part of Karate Association of India

office bearers of Chennai President office Situated at Address: No.3, 1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu – 600020. The Special branch police of Palakkad District has Just taken an initiative based on my complaint and procured information from the aforesaid bank account of Mr. Baskaran and traced that, Rs 3,16,000 (Three Laksh sixteen) and utilised for Karate Association of India (sic)."

It added, "The company has sold out more than 9000 World Karate Federation Homologated certificates in India for Rs 15,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000. This part amount were transferred to Mr Espinos, who is the President of World Karate Federation

illegally and unknown way or Hawala (sic)."

Velukutty in his final conclusion urged the CBI to "take adequate, immediate and criminal action against Karate Association of

India Direcors its State officials, Directors Thiagarajan and Bharath Bhushan Sharma, President R.Thiagarajan, Likhatara

General Secretary, Barath Sharma, Treasurers Viraf Vatcha, and Premjith Sen, Ambedkar Gupta and Aniket who are the main part of the Benami deals of Barath Sharma and Joint Secretary Neil Moses, the General Secretary Ambedkar Gupta and other Office bearers for corruption, forgery, fraud, misappropriation of funds of NSF, Manipulation of NSF documents, black money promotion, and benami transaction and for corruption in NSF etc. with out further delay (sic)."

