Complaint Of Sports Code Violation Filed Against IOA Treasurer

Now, its the turn of IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey to face the music after a complaint has been filed against him with the Sports Ministry for violating Sports Code on the rule of terms and tenure.

In a letter to Sports Secretary Rajiv Mittal dated July 20 (today), a copy of which is with Republic TV, IOA Associate Executive Council member Bholanath Singh alleges:

"It has been reported that Anandeshwar Pandey, Secretary-General, Handball Federation of India (HFI) has held several posts in several different times in Handball Federation of India. It may kindly be recalled that Ministry of Youth Affairs has issued letter No.8-17/2009-SPï¿¾III dated 01.05.2010, restoring the limits on the duration of tenure of office bearers of Indian Olympic Association and all recognized National Sports Federations. As per the above letter dated 01.05.2010, Pandey would have become illegible for the elections held in 2013 wherein he became Secretary-General, HFI."

He further alleges that "it is clear that Pandey made a mockery of the Sports code and for being eligible for third team created the minutes of the AGM held on 09.01.2011 inter alia indicating his resignation from the post of Treasurer “soon after” the elections. It has been reported that Pandey in fact continued to work as Treasurer and was signing the cheques and making all financial transactions. This fact can be verified from the financial transactions HFI had during period February 2010 to December 2013 and even the State Bank of Patiala at Shastri Bhavan, where the HFI’s account is maintained."

Bholanath finally concludes demanding action against Pandey. "Prima facie there is a violation of Sports Code, 2011 as Pandey has been holding the posts as office bearers since 2006 as Treasurer and as Secretary-General, HFI illegally and is liable to be set aside and consequently his continuation as Treasurer, Indian Olympic Association is also liable to set aside."

