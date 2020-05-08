Conor McGregor Accepts Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya's Challenge To Step In The Ring

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor could land up in another cross-promotion boxing contest against former world champion Oscar De La Hoya, as he recently accepted the Mexican’s challenge on Twitter. A few days ago, 47-year-old Oscar De La Hoya claimed that he can still outbox Conor McGregor and stated that he will knock the Irish superstar out within two rounds. ‘The Golden Boy’ of boxing further stated that he has always gone for the kill inside the boxing ring and seemed unfazed by Conor McGregor’s unprecedented dominance in UFC. While Oscar De La Hoya’s statement brought mixed reactions from the combat sports community, Conor McGregor stunned the world by accepting the Oscar De La Hoya challenge.

UFC: Conor McGregor accepts Oscar De La Hoya challenge

I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2020

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter and stated, “I accept your challenge, Oscar De La Hoya”. Conor McGregor’s latest tweet has left MMA fans confused since the Irishman earlier claimed he would take at least three fights in UFC this year. However, Conor McGregor has also been vocal about wanting to step inside the boxing ring again, and a fight against Oscar De La Hoya could be a massive attraction in the near future.

In 2017, Conor McGregor stunned the boxing community as he stepped up against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather inside the ring. Conor McGregor went ten rounds with Floyd Mayweather and dominated most of the rounds in the contest. However, the UFC superstar could not keep the momentum till the end as Floyd Mayweather knocked him out in round ten.

Oscar De La Hoya and Conor McGregor boxing bout on the cards?

Both Conor McGregor and Oscar De La Hoya are successful sports promoters apart from being respected fighters. Oscar De La Hoya has his own ‘The Golden Boy Promotions’ and Conor McGregor set up ‘McGregor Sports and Entertainment’ in 2017. The duo could, therefore, brace themselves for a huge payday if the De La Hoya McGregor boxing bout goes through.

Image Courtesy: The Golden Boy promotions Twitter and UFC.com