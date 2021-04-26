Conor McGregor Accuses Kamaru Usman Of COPYING His Shots During Sensational Masvidal KO

Kamaru Usman delivered one of the most phenomenal performances of his career at UFC 261 as he stopped rival Jorge Masvidal with a thunderous KO in the main event. In doing so, the Nigerian Nightmare shut down haters who called him ‘boring’ and established himself as the most dominant welterweight champion of recent times. This was Usman’s third stoppage win in his last four outings as he bested Gilbert Burns via TKO in February and knocked out nemesis Colby Covington back in 2019.

Did Kamaru Usman copy Conor McGregor? Mystic Mac slams the 170lb champ

Usman, his coach Trevor Wittman and his entire team defiantly deserve all the credit for his landmark victory. However, the former UFC double champion Conor McGregor believes otherwise. The Notorious One, who is known for stealing other fighter’s thunder after every UFC PPV, hopped onto Instagram after the conclusion of UFC 261 and claimed that Usman copied his moves to defeat Masvidal, talking credit on Usman’s win.

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal video: Did Kamaru Usman copy Conor McGregor?

To back up his claims, McGregor also posted a small clip from his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 - a fight he lost via TKO. Apart from accusing Usman of copying his moves, McGregor also claimed that he would soon fight the Nigerian Nightmare for the welterweight strap. “I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha ‘cos any one of these fools can get it’ – Usman,” McGregor wrote.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Conor McGregor next fight: Kamaru Usman fires back at McGregor

A few hours later, Kamaru Usman fired back at McGregor, claiming that he would give McGregor a “savage beating” in a welterweight clash. Usman then asked McGregor to stop thinking about the 170lb strap and focus on his lightweight career, where he has lost his last two bouts. Many fans agree with Usman’s comments, calming that McGregor would have to redeem himself in the lightweight division before making a move to welterweight, where competition is even tougher.

Except when I touch you at 170, they go out. They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished. https://t.co/URd8wTHvyZ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 26, 2021

Conor McGregor next fight: McGregor vs Poirier 3

Conor McGregor is currently training to face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264. Both the fighters are currently tied 1-1, going into the third bout, with McGregor winning the first clash at UFC 178 and Porier getting his hands raised in the second at UFC 257. UFC 264 will take place on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Image Source: Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor/ Instagram