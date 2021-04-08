Conor McGregor Accuses Kamaru Usman Of Stealing His Iconic One-liners

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently accused Kamaru Usman of stealing his promotional one-liners as he feels that the welterweight king needs to be more original with his content. In a recent interview with ESPN, The Nigerian Nightmare quoted his own version of Conor McGregor's iconic line – “red panty night”. While taking aim at his arch-rival Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman claimed that it is “green panty night” for the Gamebred when they meet at UFC 261 on April 24.

Conor McGregor next fight: McGregor’s iconic one-liner

McGregor coined the term “red panty night” while promoting his fight against Rafael dos Anjos in 2016 – a bout that never materialised as Rafael dos Anjos withdrew from the event due to injury. During the press conference, Conor McGregor claimed that fighters celebrate with their wives after signing a contract to fight him, considering he’s the biggest star in the sport. “I can make you rich. I change your bum life. When you sign to fight me, it’s a celebration. It’s red panty night when you sign to fight me, yeah, back at home with your wife. It’s a celebration,” McGregor said.

Conor McGregor next fight: McGregor slams Kamaru Usman

While taking to Twitter, Conor McGregor slammed Kamaru Usman, writing, “am I tripping or is this j****** always at this? Everything I say”. Even many UFC fans also took shot at The Nigerian Nightmare, calling him “cringe” and a “copycat”.

Conor McGregor Twitter: Conor McGregor vs Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor has never crossed paths with Kamaru Usman in the past but has shown interest in fighting for the welterweight title. In 2020, it was rumoured that the Notorious One will make his return against Usman, but that didn’t happen as McGregor fought and defeated Donald Cerrone in January 2020. He then showed interest in fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch, but the fight didn’t materialise as the Eagle retired from the sport.

Kamaru Usman next fight: What’s next for McGregor, Usman?

Conor McGregor ultimately fought Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257, where the Diamond came out on top. The two are set to clash for the third time at UFC 264 in July. Both the stars are currently tied 1-1 on papers, with Conor McGregor winning the first bout at UFC 178 and Dustin Poirier winning the second.

Kamaru Usman, on the other hand, will also face Jorge Masvidal in a rematch at UFC 261. The two first collided at UFC 251, where the Nigerian Nightmare retained his title via unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 49–46). Apart from Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2, UFC 261 will feature two more title fights as women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili is set to defend her title against Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight satrap against Jessica Andrade.

Image Source: Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman/ Instagram