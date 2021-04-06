Conor McGregor Adds Himself And Jon Jones, Snubs Khabib Nurmagomedov In UFC Mount Rushmore

Last year, Conor McGregor made a series of tweets – title “GOAT Thread” – that caused serious opinions and debates amongst fans. While weighing in on the ever-going UFC GOAT debate, McGregor revealed who he thinks should sit at the top of the UFC totem pole. Not just that, the Notorious One also didn’t shy away from adding himself to his UFC GOAT list, which also consisted of legends like Anderson Silva, Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre.

Conor McGregor next fight: McGregor’s UFC Mount Rushmore

Anderson Silva UFC: McGregor picks The Spider

Conor McGregor’s first pick was Anderson Silva, who holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days. Silva’s middleweight title reign started in October 2006 and ended almost seven years later in July 2013 by Chris Weidman. "The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT," McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor next fight: McGregor adds himself to the GOAT list

The Irishman then included himself in the list, placing himself at number two – “if not tied 1”. Conor McGregor pointed out that, unlike Silva, he’s still active in the sport, so he feels like he would be able to achieve the number one spot by the end of his career. The former UFC double champion then compared himself to The Spider, writing, “myself/Anderson have the most exciting/important finishes in the sport”.

Georges St-Pierre UFC: Conor picks GSP

McGregor’s third pick was former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre. This shocked many, considering GSP’s incredible career, which also included the longest winning streak in welterweight history and two title reigns. However, according to the Notorious One, St-Pierre 'played safe' in his career and most of his bouts went to decisions, compared to others on the list.

GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Jon Jones UFC record: Bonny enters last

Finally, McGregor added Jon Jones to the list, who is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and current UFC Pound-for-pound king. While talking about Jon Jones’ legendary title reign, McGregor hailed Bones but pointed out how Jones has stayed in only one division, while other fighters on the list have competed in different weight classes. However, weeks after McGregor made these tweets, Jones vacated his light heavyweight stamp and move to the heavyweight division, where he’s yet to make a debut.

"Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion."

One more on George/Jon decision that will clear why I originally gave George 3 and Jon 4 before a maybe tied 3. A lot of Jons opponents were Anderson’s 185lb opponents but the array of stoppages where not there, or nowhere near Anderson’s despite the weight advantage to do so. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

