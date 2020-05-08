Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier Embroiled In A War Of Words On Twitter, Hint At A Rematch

Conor McGregor is very much in the news this week in his lightweight tale in UFC as he went on to take a dig at former interim champion Dustin Poirier for being the third-ranked lightweight fighter on the current roster. Conor McGregor believes that Dustin Poirier should have never been placed higher than him since ‘The Notorious’ knocked him out in 90 seconds when the duo locked horns in the featherweight division in 2014. However, it has been six years since the fight and Dustin Poirier has seemingly done enough in the 155 lbs division to be regarded as one of the top contenders. While MMA fans are already demanding a rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at 155 lbs, ‘The Diamond’ went on to respond to Conor McGregor’s statement.

UFC: Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier embroiled in a war of words

Though Conor McGregor went on to delete the tweet later, he raised eyebrows by slamming Dustin Poirier. The Notorious took to Twitter and claimed that the “pea” (Dustin Poirier) doesn’t deserve to be ahead of him in the lightweight rankings since Conor ‘sparked’ Dustin Poirier within 90 seconds of their contest at UFC 178. However, Dustin Poirier gave a fitting reply to Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier tweeted in reply and slammed Conor McGregor for hand-picking his opponents, rather than fighting the deserving ones on the roster. While Conor McGregor was quick to delete his tweet, Dustin Poirier retweeted it with his comment. Here’s exactly what Dustin Poirier tweeted.

Because I've been fighting real contenders and you've been hand picking opponents. https://t.co/lKWNYachoa — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 7, 2020

UFC: Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier from the past

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier faced each other at UFC 179 and the electrifying contest had a heated build-up. Though a lot of MMA pundits considered Poirier to be the favourite, Conor McGregor silenced his critics within 90 seconds. Here’s a glimpse of Connor McGregor knocking out Dustin Poirier.

Image courtesy: UFC.com