Conor McGregor And Dustin Poirier Go At It On Twitter, Fuel Speculation Of A Rematch

It's been six years since Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier locked horns inside the UFC octagon in a featherweight bout, but the rivalry seems nowhere close to reaching its conclusion as they indulged in an exchange of words on Twitter this week. Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter and belittled a number of UFC fighters including his former foe Dustin Poirier but 'The Diamond' decided to respond in fitting fashion as he went on to slam Conor McGregor by bringing up McGregor's paltry number of victories in the lightweight division. While it may appear that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have merely indulged in yet another war of words on Twitter, UFC experts believe that the two could potentially run it back in the 155 lbs division since both of them are without potential opponents in sight at the moment.

Also Read | UFC 249: WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin Lauds Tony Ferguson Vs Justin Gaethje Fight

Conor McGregor twitter takes a dig at Dustin Poirier

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat - Dustin career. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Conor McGregor went on to talk about the future of Tony Ferguson as he predicted ‘El Cucuy’ could face Dustin Poirier in his next fight. However, he ended the tweet by stating that Dustin Poirier would be "fed to the floor again", which appeared to be a dig at Conor McGregor’s sensational knockout victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 178. Dustin Poirier took the altercation one step further by giving a fitting reply to McGregor.

Also Read | Tony Ferguson Dances In Hospital With Fractured Skull After UFC 249 Defeat; Watch

You have 1 win at Lightweight in the UFC... Pipe down — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 11, 2020

‘The Diamond’ commented on Conor McGregor’s tweet and mentioned that ‘The Notorious’ has registered just one victory in the 155 lbs division. The Irish superstar claimed the lightweight title against Eddie Alvarez in his first bout in the 155 lbs division. However, he was stripped of the belt for not defending it and when Conor McGregor returned to reclaim it, he faced a crushing defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 which forced him to hang up his gloves for more than a year. Though McGregor came back in 2020, he made his return in the 170 lbs division and faced Donald Cerrone to register one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Twitter: Khabib Nurmagomedov Bites Back At Conor McGregor As UFC Superstars Exchange Verbal Blows

Also Read | Conor McGregor Twitter: Conor McGregor Vows He Will "butcher" Justin Gaethje Inside The Octagon

Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier