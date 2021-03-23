Conor McGregor And Tony Ferguson Team Up To Troll Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Zero Power’

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have officially retired from MMA, but that hasn’t stopped his UFC arch-rivals Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson to take a dig at him. While Conor McGregor mocked the Eagle by claiming that he is the reason behind Nurmagomedov’s rise to stardom, Tony Ferguson accused the undefeated Russian of running away from a fight.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov: Khabib retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport following his win over Justin Gaethje at the main event of UFC 254 in October 2020. Nurmagomedov claimed that he’s not interested in continue fighting without his late father, Abdulmanap, by his side and had also made a promise to his mother that the Gaethje fight would be his last.

Despite that, UFC president Dana White was adamant about bringing Khabib Nurmagomedov back to the octagon and even met the champion on multiple occasions to discuss the same. However, The Eagle stood firm on his decision, forcing White to stop his chase and make Nurmagomedov’s retirement official a couple of days ago.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov: McGregor trolls Khabib

Just a few hours after the news was made official, McGregor took to Instagram and shared the infamous picture of him along with Khabib Nurmagomedov which was taken in 2014 after The Irishman had defeated Dustin Poirier on the main card of UFC 178. While calling Khabib “kid,” Conor McGregor asked Nurmagomedov to never forget that he made him, hinting at their UFC 229 clash, which went on to become the biggest PPV in MMA history, generating around $2.4 million in PPV buys.

Later, Conor McGregor doubled down by calling Nurmagomedov a “teddy bear” and claiming that his rival has “zero power”. Many disagree with McGregor’s comments as The Eagle retired with an undefeated record of 29-0, which includes 19 stoppages, 8 KO/TKOs and 11 submissions. Not just that, Nurmagomedov had also defeated The Notorious One in their UFC 229 clash, thanks to his acclaimed striking.

8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power.

Don’t forget it teddy bear. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

Khabib retirement: Tony Ferguson slams Nurmagomedov

Earlier, Tony Ferguson traded few words with Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, and ended up accusing the Russian of dodging fights. Both Ferguson and Khabib have seen their fight cancelled on five different occasions. Earlier, they were set to collide at UFC 254, but Gaethje played the spoiler and stopped El Cucuy at UFC 249 to win the title shot.

“Ali, I accept your client fathead @TeamKhabib verbal tap. 29-1 it is. It’s MMA not jujitsu ya slop. Stick to dodging fights on purpose and bein’ a sour bish’,” Tony wrote on Twitter.

Image Source: Khabib Nurmagomedov/ Instagram, AP