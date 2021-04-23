Conor McGregor Buys Irish Pub Where He Punched An Old Man For Dissing His Whiskey

In 2019, Conor McGregor made headlines after a video of him punching an old man at the Marble Arch pub in Dublin went viral. The incident happened just a few weeks after Conor McGregor had released his whiskey company, the ‘Proper Twelve’. Allegedly, the Notorious One was at the Marble Arch buying a round of his new brew for everyone. But when the old man denied taking the shot, McGregor took the comment to heart and went on to attack the elderly person.

McGregor apologises for his action

Later, McGregor apologised to the old man publically, claiming he was ‘wrong’. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did,” he added in the statement. McGregor was also fined €1,000 ($1202 approx.) for the attack and eventually came to a private settlement with the victim, the details of which are still behind closed doors.

Conor McGregor pub: Conor McGregor buys Marble Arch

Almost two years after the incident, Conor McGregor returned to the crime scene, not to buy another round of Proper Twelve for his fellow Irishmen, but to buy the entire Marble Arch pub instead. According to the Currency News’ Tom Lyons, McGregor bought the pub for around €1.5-2 million ($2-2.5 million approx.). "It is his second purchase in the area as he expands his business interests following his success as a fighter," Lyons wrote.

Ye and your mans barred https://t.co/aVM5mcIA3F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2021

Conor McGregor bar fight: Fans reply to McGregor’s move

After the news was made public, fans from all over the world took to social media to chime in on the topic. While some hailed McGregor for his move, others asked whether the old man would be allowed to drink in the pub or not. “Conor McGregor is a different level of savage. Invincible,” wrote a fan. “The champ does what the champ wants,” added another. “This is the funniest thing. What a massive p***k. I'm here for it,” commented a third, alongside some laughing face emojis.

Conor McGregor next fight: McGregor vs Poirier 3 at UFC 264

The SBG Ireland fighter is expected to compete once again this summer, in a trilogy fight against rival Dustin Poirier. Both the fighters are currently 1-1, with McGregor winning the first clash and Poirier becoming the first man to knock out McGregor in their second clash at UFC 257. Their third bout is set to headline UFC 264, which is expected to take place in Las Vegas. Apart from McGregor vs Poirier 3, the card will also feature a welterweight top contender bout between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram