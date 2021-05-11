Conor McGregor Calls 1st Dustin Poirier Fight His Easiest, Wants Two More Fights This Year

Conor McGregor is currently training for his third clash with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, but before the highly-anticipated clash, the Notorious One has revealed that his first bout with the Diamond was “the easiest fight” of his MMA career. Much like many of his early fights in the UFC, McGregor finished Dustin Poirier within minutes, knocking him out in their first encounter at UFC 178. McGregor delivered an incredible performance, establishing himself as a top contender and going on to win the featherweight title from Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

The fall of Conor McGregor

After then, Conor McGregor moved up on weight class and defeated then UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez to become UFC’s first-ever double champion. This made him a worldwide superstar, earning him a boxing bout with the legendary Floyd Mayweather – that he lost. Later, McGregor was stripped of both of his titles due to inactivity before he returned to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, who had won the lightweight title in his absence. The Eagle defeated McGregor, with the Notorious One retiring from the sport afterwards.

The rise of Dustin Poirier

In Conor McGregor’s absence, Dustin Poirier became a top contender and even got his hands on the interim lightweight strap. However, the Diamond failed to unify the title, getting stopped by Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. But, instead of retiring like McGregor, Poirier continued to deliver excellent performances, defeating Dan Hooker to once again become the top contender. And when McGregor showed interest in making a return, he picked Poirier to be his first opponent – a decision he would regret.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2: The Diamond takes his revenge

The two collided for the second time in January 2021 at the main event of UFC 257 in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. There, Dustin Poirier shocked many as he showed McGregor’s movement with some vicious calf kicks, before taking him out with a barrage of left and right in the second round. Afterwards, McGregor praised Poirier for his performance, admitting that his more than a year of absence played a huge role in his defeat.

Conor McGregor next fight: McGregor wants two more fights this year

Because of this, Conor McGregor has announced that he would fight two more times this year after the third Poirier clash. The Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 clash is set to headline UFC 264 which is set to take place on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. According to reports, the welterweight bout between top contenders Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns will co-headline the event.

UFC News: Conor McGregor net worth

According to celebritynetworth, the Conor McGregor net worth in 2021 was estimated to be $120 million. However, considering the recent deal he made with the Proximo Spirits regarding his Proper 12 whiskey, McGregor’s wealth might have increased significantly.

