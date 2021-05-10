Conor McGregor Calls Khabib Nurmagomedov “Homophobic” In Series Of Deleted Tweets

In classic Notorious fashion, Conor McGregor recently made some controversial statements regarding his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, his fighting style, his teammates and even his family members before deleting all the tweets. The Irishman is known for bad-mouthing others on social media, but some are now calling him a “coward” for not sticking to his words and deleting the tweets. McGregor and Nurmagomedov share a long history, with the two headlining the biggest PPV in MMA history – UFC 229 in 2018. There, the Dagestani dominated the Irishman on the ground, eventually executing a neck crank in the fourth round to win.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor Twitter

The first tweet from the Irishman was in response to fellow MMA fighter Darren Chimaev, who accused the UFC commentary team of “doing him (McGregor) dirty” when they cited the Notorious Once saying, “it's only business,” towards the end of the third round of his clash with The Eagle. In Reply, McGregor said that he has felt the wrath of the commentary team on numerous occasion, who he believes has accused him of wrong things. He then slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov, saying the champion was “holding on to me, crying to referee, saying I was breaking the rules or some s***”.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov: McGregor calls Khabib homophobic

In another tweet, The Notorious One slammed everyone who criticised him for cheating on multiple occasions during the fight. While calling Nurmagomedov “homophobic,” McGregor stated that he never held The Eagle’s shorts during the fight, which didn’t sit well with many as McGregor was indeed spotted holding Nurmagomedov’s shorts to avoid takedowns and was even seen grabbing the cage to evade some moves. Conor McGregor followed that tweet up with a few images of Nurmagomedov with his manager Ali Abdelaziz and one with his team in a sauna.

"I wasn’t holding his shorts! I was ramming my fingers up his homophobic a**, And just look at this happy face here. He loves it. He’s a fingers in the booty a** b*****," he added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement: Conor McGregor next fight

After the conclusion of UFC 229, McGregor started calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov for a rematch. However, the bout was never able to materialise as Nurmagomedov went on to announce his retirement in October 2020. Now, McGregor is getting ready to face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 which is set to take place on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

