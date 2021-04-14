Conor McGregor Calls Off Trilogy Bout Vs Dustin Poirier After Twitter Feud Over Donation

Conor McGregor has publicly told Dustin Poirier that their trilogy bout is “off” and that he will be fighting someone else at the main event of UFC 264 on July 10. The Notorious One made these comments after getting embroiled in a Twitter feud with Poirier over a $500,000 charitable donation. Last week, The Diamond accused Conor McGregor of not donating the money he had promised to give his charity - ‘The Good Fight Foundation’ - after their UFC 257 clash.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor comments on the donations

Because of this, Conor McGregor received a lot of heat from fans and was even called a “cheapster” by many. As per multiple reports, earlier this year, the Conor McGregor net worth went up to nearly £200 million ($278 million). But McGregor then explained that he didn’t make the charitable transaction because Poirier and his team didn’t send him the “plans for the money” which made him suspicious as he didn’t know where his money will be used. Because of that, Conor McGregor felt no point in following through on the donation, which he initially offered.

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 is “off”

Now a clearly furious McGregor has torn into Poirier on Twitter, launching a string of insults at him before calling their bout off. While calling Dustin Poirier an “inbred hillbilly,” McGregor claimed that The Diamond must be “new to money” as he believes Poirier didn’t have any prior plans ready on how he would have used the $500,000. Here is McGregor's angry tweet -

ðŸ‘ smell ya later pea pic.twitter.com/bez8tNxdTO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

UFC news: Is Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 really cancelled?

While Conor McGregor has no interest in fighting Dustin Poirier in a rubber bout, Dana White and the UFC are yet to make a statement on the alleged cancellation. It’s likely that White would talk to both the parties about the issue and would try to sort things out, considering that the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 fight has the calibre to break PPV records.

UFC news: Michael Chandler and others ready to replace Poirier

After Conor McGregor made the tweet, many fighters including former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee and Michael Johnson showed interest in fighting the Irishman on July 10. Even, Michael Chandler, who is set to fight Charles Oliveira for a vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in May, has offered to replace Poirier at UFC 264.

May 15 and July 10...book it! #backtoback — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 12, 2021

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter