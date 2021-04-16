Conor McGregor ‘Can’t Box’ And Won't KO YouTuber Jake Paul In A Bout: Ryan Garcia

WBC lightweight champion Ryan Garcia thinks Conor McGregor will not be able to knock out YouTuber Jake Paul if the two collide in a boxing match. The Notorious One, who lost to legend Floyd Mayweather in his boxing debut in 2017, is currently preparing to make his return to the octagon as he’s set to fight fellow lightweight Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on July 10. But while McGregor's attention is currently fixed on his MMA career, speculation of a huge boxing match against Paul is getting bigger and bigger.

Conor McGregor next fight: Ryan Garcia on Conor McGregor vs Jake Paul boxing match

While talking to SportsJOE, Garcia claimed that things would not turn out great for the Irishman if he gets inside the boxing ring again. The Flash believes that Conor McGregor ‘can’t box’ and delivered a lacklustre performance against Floyd Mayweather. Garcia then advised McGregor to not fight Paul in the boxing ring as the YouTuber has been a pro for almost two years and has been learning the sport continuously for almost three years. The WBC champion revealed that McGregor should rather fight Paul in an MMA bout, where he has a massive chance of winning.

“I promise you. I’ll put a hundred thousand dollars he won’t knock out Jake Paul. You can mark it down right now. I’ll put a hundred thousand he won’t be able to knock out Jake Paul,” Garcia added.

Conor McGregor next fight: Many disagree with King RY

After Ryan Garcia made these comments, many took to Twitter and came in support of Conor McGregor. Some claimed that while McGregor is not a top-tier boxer, he was a threat for Floyd Mayweather in the 2017 bout. In fact, McGregor dominated the initial rounds against Mayweather before he slowed down due to gassing out, giving Mayweather a chance to take over and win via a tenth-round TKO.

Jake Paul boxing: YouTuber set to fight Ben Askren on April 17

While Conor McGregor is training to fight Poirier, Jake Paul will go up against former UFC welterweight Ben Askren on April 17. This will be Paul’s third pro-bout and would be his biggest challenge yet. A win over Askren, who is a former Bellator and ONE champion, will be huge for Paul and would get him one step closer to the desired McGregor bout. Ryan Garcia, on the other hand, is set to defend his title against Javier Fortuna on July 9.

Image Source: Jake Paul/ Instagram, AP