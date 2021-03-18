Conor McGregor Celebrates St. Patrick's Day With Fiancée Dee Devlin, Vows To ‘Rise Again’

On the occasion of St. Patrick's Day, Conor McGregor took to Instagram and wished his fans by sharing a snap where he can be seen sitting at his lavish home bar, while his fiancée Dee Devlin pours him a pint of Guinness. In the caption, Conor McGregor highlighted the spirit of rising up to overcome difficulties and asked the fans to enjoy “Paddy’s Day” with their loved ones.

St. Patrick's Day 2021: Conor McGregor to be a father again

Conor McGregor who knows a thing or two about facing defeat and getting back up is currently spending some quality time with his family as Devlin is preparing to welcome their third child in the next few months. The pair who have been dating since 2008, when McGregor was just an amateur, got engaged last year on Dee Devlin’s 32nd birthday. The two are also parents to Conor Jack McGregor (3) and Croía McGregor (2).

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vows to ‘rise again’

While vowing to ‘rise again’ in the caption of his St. Patrick's Day 2021 post, McGregor might be talking about the recent loss he suffered at UFC 257 in January from the hands of top UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. The Diamond entered Fight Island with a great game plan as he slowed McGregor’s moment with some vicious leg kicks, before taking him down with a barrage of right-and-lefts to win via TKO in the second round.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor open for a rematch

After the bout, Conor McGregor asked for a rematch, claiming that he wants to complete the trilogy he started with Dustin Poirier in 2014. The Diamond also seemed interested in a bout, with Dana White on board with the idea. The two first collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in 2014, where The Notorious One came out on top with a first-round KO. So, both of them are currently tied, 1-1, on the charts and a trilogy between the two makes sense.

Earlier, it was reported that the third bout could be for the title, if UFC lets current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vacate his belt, considering the Eagle announced his retirement almost five months ago. However, even if that happens, the Diamond does not want his third bout with McGregor to be for the prestigious strap. Speaking on the ‘Joe Rogan podcast,’ Poirier said that McGregor should not get a title shot this soon as he has lost his past two lightweight bouts.

“So you can’t put him in there for a title fight. How could you justify doing that when you have guys like [Charles] Oliveira?” Poirier asked.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram